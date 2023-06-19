2023 June 19 10:06

Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-May 2023 fell by 6.2%

Container turnover between Turkey and Russia totaled 59.1 thousand TEU

In January-May 2023, container throughput of Turkish ports totaled 4.9million TEU, down 6.2% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In May, the ports of Turkey handled 1.1 million TEU, up 4.9%, year-on-year, including 297.7 thousand TEU handled in the port of Ambarli, 187.7 thousand TEU – in the port of Kocaeli, 162.8 thousand TEU – in the port of Mersin, 155.9 thousand TEU – in the port of Tekirdag, 145.6 thousand TEU – in the port of Aliaga.

The highest container turnover was with Greece (133.2 thousand TEU), Egypt (107.3 thousand TEU), Israel (81 thousand TEU), China (76.4 thousand TEU) and Russia (59.1 thousand TEU).

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, throughput of Turkish ports in January-May 2023 totaled 215.5 million tonnes, down 5.5% YoY.