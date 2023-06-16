IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 5M’2023 rose by 11.2% YoY
- In his interview with IAA PortNews, Chairman of ASOP BoD Denis Ilatovsky told about the development of Russian seaports amid sanctions and changing logistics
- RUSAL to invest RUB 400 billion into alumina production and port infrastructure in Ust-Luga
- Competition announced for creation of fish terminal at Cape Nazimov in Vladivostok
- Container terminals of Baltiysky Zavod recovered about a half of pre-crisis container flow
- Murmansk Transport Hub is 80% ready — Andrey Chibis
Shipping and logistics
- GTLK and REC to launch joint investment initiatives on North-South ITC development
- Launching of a ferry between Yeisk and Mariupol is under consideration
- The problem of containers deficit in Russian market has been solved - TransContainer
- FESCO to put three more vessels on China-Saint-Petersburg line by the end of the year
- Sibur logistics has increased in price up to 2.5 times of the recent year
- State support contributes to attraction of cargo the ports of Saint-Petersburg – Delo Group
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Investment project on construction of hi-tec ship repair facility developed in Arkhangelsk Region
- Designing of ship repair cluster in Murmansk Region to begin in 2023
- Sitronics Group set to invest in reconstruction and modernization of Perm Shipyard
- Transmashholding will master manufacture of new components for ship engines
- Ministry of Industry and Trade needs about RUB 18 billion to subsidize production of ship component
- Construction of Panamax grain carriers will be performed under distributed shipyard principle - USC
- GTLK is ready to finance the entire chain of water transport production
- Construction cost of crab catchers in Russia is comparable to that in China — Aleksey Rakhmanov
- USC to complete construction of a large ferry for the Caspian Sea in 2023
- USC to deliver over 20 civil ships by the end of 2023 – Aleksey Rakhmanov
- Yaroslavl River Port starts production of multifunctional amphibious dredgers of Langust design
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard to build 34 dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
- Flag-hoisting ceremony held on lead ship of Project CCa 5712LS, Kapitan Aleksandrov
- Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down first two recreational ships of Sommers design for Land of Forts cluster
- State flag raised on lead factory freezer trawler of Project KMT02.02, Dmitry Kozharsky
- Sea trials of 10 e-vessels completed in Moscow
- Sea trials of passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot confirm the vessel’s excellent seaworthiness properties
Bunkering
- IMO expected to toughen ecological requirements in shipping
Appointments
- Sergey Chernogubovsky appointed as General Director of Vyborg Shipyard