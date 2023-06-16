  • Home
  2023 June 16

    Delo Group to develop transport and tourist infrastructure of Sakhalin

    Delo Group and the Government of the Sakhalin Region signed a cooperation agreement during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. According to Delo Group, the agreement is aimed at developing transport, logistics and tourism potential of the region.

    The document was signed by Dmitry Pankov, Delo Group Management Company Director General, and Valery Limarenko, Governor of the Sakhalin Region.

    According to the agreement, the parties will study the possibility of cooperation in the sphere of renovating the port capacities, including participation of Delo Group in the development of Korsakov port. In addition, the Group and the regional government intend to jointly develop tourism infrastructure. Authorities of the region will also consider extending the measures stipulated by the legislation for stimulation of regional investment projects to Delo Group companies.

    "The agreement will make it possible to lay the groundwork for further development of the Sakhalin Region's port infrastructure, modernization of the passenger and cargo merchant fleet and implementation of new logistics projects, which is especially important against the background of the growing demand for transportation of products both in domestic and international traffic. We expect that together with the authorities of the region we will be able to ensure the development of the fleet and give a strategic impetus to our shipping asset, Sakhalin Shipping Company", - said Dmitry Pankov.

    "Delo Group, which owns the Sakhalin Shipping Company, intends to study, among other things, an important project for the region to modernize the port of Korsakov. In the coming years on the basis of this transport hub we are going to create a multifunctional deep-water port. There will be a cargo pier with a container terminal and a fish logistics terminal with a capacity of one million tonnes of products. The implementation of the project will create additional jobs, increase the cargo traffic, and ensure the stable development of the region. We will also work together with the Delo Group of Companies to build up tourist potential. The number of guests visiting Sakhalin and the Kurils is growing every year. Our tourism business has good prospects. To make them even better, it is necessary to create new routes, including sea routes. This will allow tourists to visit our attractions, which are now difficult to reach, and increase tourist attractiveness of the Sakhalin region, "- said Valery Limarenko.

