2023 June 16 10:47

Container turnover in Russia’s Far East rose by 34% YoY

Container turnover in the North-West decreased by the same percentage

From the beginning of 2023, record number of containers have been handed in the Far East of Russia – 529 thousand containers. By June 14, container throughput in the region has increased by 34%, year-on-year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Ruslan Davydov, Acting head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, as saying at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2023).

According to Ruslan Davydov, container turnover in the country’s North-West region has decrease by the same percentage (34%) which shows the eastward shift of container flows.

“Since the beginning of the year, 92 million tonnes of cargo have crossed the border the Far East with the seaborne transport accounting for 72 million tonnes... Customs is actively using digital technologies. An important factor is also interdepartmental interaction in electronic form,” said Ruslan Davydov.

As PortNews wrote earlier, the reorientation of cargo flows in 2022 caused overloading of Russian ports in the Far East. In September, the Ministry of Transport, together with Russian Railways, established a center for organization of container shipments from port terminals in the Far East. Meanwhile, the ports of Russia’s North-West saw a decline in container turnover, which, according to a number of the industry playes, has now slowed down.

In March 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the problem of excess stock in Russia’s Far Eastern ports had been settled.