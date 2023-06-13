2023 June 13 16:15

Sun Enterprises adds Starlink to Marlink's hybrid network solution to accelerate digital transformation

Marlink, the smart network and digital solutions company, will add Starlink LEO internet to the existing hybrid network solution provided to its long-term customer Sun Enterprises Ltd., according to the company's release.

The Piraeus-based tanker and bulk carrier operator and manager will benefit from Marlink’s new concept Sealink NextGen service to enhance the adoption of digital tools and crew welfare applications. Sealink NextGen combines GEO VSAT and MSS back-up with customers’ required mix of LEO or MEO connectivity, 5G and digital solutions, all controlled and managed via Marlink’s Xchange platform.

Xchange enables remote maritime operations by ensuring that critical connectivity is always maintained, powering applications for business and crew.

The company has previously used L-Band communications solutions across the fleet, progressively migrating to higher bandwidth services. The addition of Starlink will bring much faster throughput and lower latency to the company’s business and crew communications, enabling the deployment of digital solutions and crew welfare services. Designed to meet the next generation of user demand, the new hybrid solution will take advantage of software-defined routeing (SD-WAN), with applications assigned channels and priority for seamless delivery of data. Marlink will also provision network performance management tools to ensure that vessel managers have visibility on the fleet at all times.

XChange, Marlink’s integrated management platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data processing and IT to application-based routing (SD-Wan), cloud access and digital solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.