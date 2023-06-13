2023 June 13 14:03

Hapag-Lloyd, MSC, CMA CGM and Kuhne+Nagel participate in the pilot phase of IT project developed for the German seaports

During the pilot phase with shipping companies Hapag-Lloyd, MSC and CMA CGM as well as the logistics service provider Kühne+Nagel, the project was made ready for the market launch while also adding new modules, according to the Port of Hamburg's release. The nationwide solution is being jointly developed under the name German Ports by the IT service providers DAKOSY AG in Hamburg, and dbh Logistics IT AG in Bremen.

The partners participating in the pilot phase want to implement a standardized, digitalized release process for containers imported into the German seaports of Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Bremen and Wilhelmshaven.

To reduce the numerous email exchanges in the existing process, DAKOSY and dbh are currently integrating new functions into German Ports. One of these is the option to select a different depot for the return of empty containers in the course of the release process.

The declaration of assignment enables the release by the authorized representative (consignee) named in the B/L to a third party. "Currently, this is transmitted by e-mail or by fax. Using German Ports, we can digitalize and standardize this process. With between 25 and 30 percent of these transactions involving a declaration of assignment, we see great potential for this function," concludes Gladiator. Current feedback from the industry shows Gladiator and Hübner that the functional extensions "alternate return depot" and "declaration of assignment" are attracting a great deal of interest from freight forwarders.



In addition to the release process, DAKOSY and dbh will provide multi-site container and vessel information for the most important German North Sea ports.

A digital release process for the German seaports without media breaks - DAKOSY and dbh are working on this together with the pilot partners.



