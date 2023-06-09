  • Home
  • 2023 June 9 17:56

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and hydraulic engineering

    Shipping and logistics

    Shipbuilding and ship repair

    • RF Government amends rules for subsidizing of large ships
    • Construction of 18MW icebreaker postponed for 4 years
    • Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard launches Plotovod-716 after modernization
    • Rules for providing utilization grant to be amended
    • Aleksey Rakhmanov calls for adjustment of approaches to import substitution of ship components
    • Specialists of Nordic Engineering take part in sea trials of R/V Akademik Nikolay Strakhov
    • USC obtains 100% of Stavrapol Shipyard named after Ordzhonikidze
    • 30 ships to be built under of Phase II of investment quotas programme – Rosrybolovstvo. 14 ship to be built under delivered investment quotas programme in 2023 - Ilya Shestakov
    • Samara based shipyard launched survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 named Stvor 
    • Readiness of crab catcher Kapitan Khazan of Project CCa5712LS estimated at 96%
    • Construction of Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia is still behind the schedule
    • Oboronlogistics’ ferry Lavrentiy returned to Crimea–Caucasus line upon completion of scheduled repairs

    Bunkering

    • IAA PortNews has discussed acute issues of marine fuel production and quality amid current situation with Marina Lobashova, Director for Quality, New Technologies Monitoring Center (NTMC).
    • Decrease of bunker sales in the Far East, construction of FPSO and battery vessels
    • Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2023 fell by 21% YoY

    Appointments

 News for a day...
2023 June 9

18:15 MOL, Toyo Construction form Japanese offshore wind joint venture
17:56 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:45 MV Corinthian cruise ship first of the season at ABP’s Port of Barrow
17:29 ROVOP appoints Roland Reid as new Training & Competency Manager
17:24 Port of Helsinki throughput in 5M’2023 fell by 8% YoY
17:13 TGS and SLB announce engagement Phase 4 in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
17:02 Port of Liepaja throughput in 5M’2023 fell by 1.4% Y-o-Y
16:40 Throughput of Petersburg Oil Terminal in 4M’2023 rose by 8% YoY
16:35 Subsea7 extends frame agreement with Aker BP
16:17 Hanwha Systems presents unmanned maritime systems capabilities at MADEX 2023
16:09 MODEC’s FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32 for Brazilian “pre-salt” region achieves First Oil and starts 21-year time charter
15:48 KNCC Liquid CO2 Concept moves forward with DNV GASA
15:19 Vestas secures 161 MW order from Neoen for two projects in Finland
14:56 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-May 2023 rose by 11.2% YoY
14:33 More installation contracts for Island Victory - Island Offshore
14:29 Amur Shipyard lays down corvette of Project 20385 named Retivy
14:09 Fluxys LNG: regasification slots available on sale for August and September 2023
13:57 Delfin enters strategic investment agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
13:21 State-of-the-art container ship delivered to ABS class
12:31 Bassoe Technology’s 17 MW D-Floater floating wind foundation receives DNV AiP
12:13 Offshore works kick off at Vineyard wind farm in US with installation of first foundation
12:00 Vitaly Kovalev reelected as President of Russian Association of Marine and River Bunker Suppliers
11:47 Seaspan Shipyards has cut steel on a ‘Prototype block’
11:31 Viridis Bulk Carriers wins DNV AiP for ammonia-powered short sea bulk carrier design
10:42 The Mission to Seafarers launches world’s first digital seafarers’ centre
09:32 KR grants first new technical qualification statement for HiNAS-Control
09:20 Rosmorport is a customer of 21 projects on construction and reconstruction of port infrastructure facilities

2023 June 8

18:17 DNV and SMF study highlights upskilling needs of seafarers in the areas of decarbonization and digitalization
17:58 Russian seaports nearly stopped handling imports from Europe in Q1’23 — Morcenter TFC
17:39 KR grants AiP to SHI's LCO2 carrier
17:16 DNV and Zakher Marine sign MOU to accelerate decarbonization goals
16:47 KR approves jointly developed methanol-fueled MR tanker
16:34 The CMA CGM Group builds up its terminal footprint in Europe and the Mediterranean with CSP Bilbao and Valencia
16:16 Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries to start autonomous operation in July
15:52 HHLA and ABB sign partnership agreement to further develop automatic stacking crane systems
15:27 Twelve challenge statements on maritime decarbonisation, port productivity and cyber resilience identified for Smart Port Challenge 2023
15:12 DNV releases new SLP application for safer and more efficient transport of steel coils
15:09 Viking hosts a naming ceremony for its newest ocean ship in NYC
14:36 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 4.1% in 5M’23
14:13 DNV to class next generation commissioning service operation vessels supporting the offshore wind industry
13:42 DNV presents AiP for NoGAPS ammonia-powered gas carrier design
13:30 Limits of port Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region expanded with additional section
13:07 OrbitMI harnesses data-sharing power of Veracity by DNV with reporting integration
12:36 TransContainer launches regular service for cargo delivery from Chinese port of Dalian to Russia via Vostochny Port
12:14 Corvus' Pelican Fuel Cell System will help transform the maritime industry
11:55 Sovfracht resumes transportation of sanctioned cargo to the Kaliningrad Region
11:37 LR award AiP for Daphne Technology’s PureMetricsTM emission monitoring and reporting system
10:40 30 ships to be built under of Phase II of investment quotas programme – Rosrybolovstvo
10:21 Yara Marine and Veracity by DNV integration to streamline fleet analytics and compliance
09:31 14 ship to be built under delivered investment quotas programme in 2023 - Ilya Shestakov

2023 June 7

18:11 ABS and Vaholmen sign landmark LOI for the development of a VOC recovery vessel
18:02 DP World's innovative rail incentive to drive decarbonisation of UK supply chains
17:59 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commenced sea trials of passenger catamaran Fort Kronshlot, lead ship of Kotlin design
17:44 ABP reports record five-month volume of cargo
17:39 Pakistan International Container Terminal, SeaLead launch Pakistan-Australia direct service
17:18 USCG commissioned its newest cutter Maurice Jester
17:10 Construction of Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia is still behind the schedule
16:54 MOL's first female captain takes command of car carrier
16:43 Unsafe and unseaworthy cargo ship banned from Australian waters – AMSA
16:20 Federation Council of Russia approved denunciation of treaty with Ukraine on the use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait