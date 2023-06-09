IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in January-May 2023 rose by 11.2% YoY
- Total capacity of Russia’s seaports is estimated at 1.3 billion tonnes
- Throughput of Petersburg Oil Terminal in 4M’2023 rose by 8% YoY
- Reconstruction of 13 berths needed following organization of multi-day cruise programmes on Baikal
Shipping and logistics
- Turkey’s profit from Russia
- Six agreements signed with key investors to ensure cost-effective cargo base for NSR
- Russia’s first passenger e-catamaran Ecohod started navigation on Yenisey
- Chartography covers almost 90% of Russia’s inland water ways
- TransContainer launches regular service for cargo delivery from Chinese port of Dalian to Russia via Vostochny Port
- Russian Railways increased export coal transportation to North-West ports by 22.8% in 5M’2023
- Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 5M’2023 rose by 11.3% YoY
- Russian Railways increased cargo transportation by North-South ITC by 54% - Oleg Belozerov
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- RF Government amends rules for subsidizing of large ships
- Construction of 18MW icebreaker postponed for 4 years
- Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard launches Plotovod-716 after modernization
- Rules for providing utilization grant to be amended
- Aleksey Rakhmanov calls for adjustment of approaches to import substitution of ship components
- Specialists of Nordic Engineering take part in sea trials of R/V Akademik Nikolay Strakhov
- USC obtains 100% of Stavrapol Shipyard named after Ordzhonikidze
- 30 ships to be built under of Phase II of investment quotas programme – Rosrybolovstvo. 14 ship to be built under delivered investment quotas programme in 2023 - Ilya Shestakov
- Samara based shipyard launched survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 named Stvor
- Readiness of crab catcher Kapitan Khazan of Project CCa5712LS estimated at 96%
- Construction of Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia is still behind the schedule
- Oboronlogistics’ ferry Lavrentiy returned to Crimea–Caucasus line upon completion of scheduled repairs
Bunkering
- IAA PortNews has discussed acute issues of marine fuel production and quality amid current situation with Marina Lobashova, Director for Quality, New Technologies Monitoring Center (NTMC).
- Decrease of bunker sales in the Far East, construction of FPSO and battery vessels
- Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 5M’2023 fell by 21% YoY
Appointments
- Vitaly Kovalev reelected as President of Russian Association of marine and river Bunker Suppliers
- Aleksandr Gromov appointed as Director of nationalized Murmansk Fish Port