2023 June 9 12:00

Vitaly Kovalev reelected as President of Russian Association of Marine and River Bunker Suppliers

Vitaly Kovalev

At the election meeting of Russian Association of Marine and River Bunker Suppliers (RosMorRechbunker) held on 9 June 2023 Vitaly Kovalev was reelected as President, Vladimir Sergeyev – as BoD Chairman, the Association told IAA PortNews.

Vitaly Kovalev has been heading the Association from the date of its foundation.

RosMorRechbunker was established on 23 Julne 2005. It unites bunker suppliers from all shipping regions of the country. The organization currently numbers 38 companies.

Vladimir Sergeyev

RosMorRechbunker annually hold the industry’s major event. The 16th All-Russia Forum "Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Russian Bunkering Services Market" will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 22-23 June 2023.

Partners: Sberbank, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, Baltic Fuel Company, InterFerrum-Metall, Record Group, Infotec-Flex.

