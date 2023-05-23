  The version for the print
  2023 May 23 10:11

    Basra Gateway reaches 4mln TEU milestone

    Basra Gateway Terminal (BGT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation at the Port of Umm Qasr in Iraq, has handled four million TEUs after nine years of operation in the country’s busiest port, according to the company's release.
     
    The record volume was achieved during the recent unloading operation on the Yang Ming vessel YM Mutuality. BGT is the only terminal in Iraq to have handled four million TEUs.
     
    ICTSI has invested more than USD300 million to modernize and expand the multipurpose terminal. The investment covers the construction of three new berths, rehabilitation of three existing berths, acquisition of new port equipment including post-Panamax ship-to-shore cranes – the largest port equipment in Iraq, and rollout of state-of-the-art systems – all of which has helped BGT consolidate its market leader position.
     
    Currently, BGT is the terminal in the Port of Umm Qasr capable of efficiently handling 14,000-TEU container vessels, a value proposition that has helped attract new liner services.

