2023 May 24 08:35

Marlink enhances hybrid digital network solution for Polembros Shipping with Starlink

Marlink, the smart network and digital solutions company, will install the Starlink LEO service for Athens-based ship manager Polembros Shipping. Polembros will extend its digital toolset to include the new LEO service on a trial basis to support crew welfare and remote technology, according to the company's release.

Polembros is already a user of Marlink’s hybrid network, including guaranteed throughput VSAT services across its fleet. The deployment of the SeaLink NextGen service will bring much faster throughput and lower latency to the company’s business and crew communications, enabling the deployment of digital solutions and crew welfare services.

Sealink NextGen combines GEO VSAT and MSS back-up with customers’ required mix of LEO or MEO connectivity, 5G and digital solutions, all controlled and managed via Marlink’s smart platform XChange. This hybrid solution integrates and protects critical maritime connectivity, powering new applications for business and crew.

Polembros Shipping has been in existence since 1974, though the shareholders’ family traces its shipping connections back to the 19th century. The company currently manages a fleet of Aframax and Suezmax tankers and sister operation Polembros Bulkers manages vessels ranging in size from Handysize to Newcastlemax.

Both Polembros companies are devoted to continuously improving their service and particularly committed to ensuring their ships are operated safely and efficiently, with capable and reliable marine personnel. Relying on invaluable knowledge and experience, ashore and at sea, innovative technologies and a clear vision for the future, Polembros Shipping and Polembros Bulkers are determined to continue their diligent pursuit of excellence.

Marlink provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.



