2023 May 22 17:24

Volvo Penta introduces all-new IPS professional platform

Targeted for 2025, the new Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) professional platform offers comfort, performance, and sustainability for a new class of marine vessels, according to the company's release.

Building upon the efficiency of Volvo Penta IPS, this new platform promises a powerful and flexible solution for professional vessels and superyachts from 25 to 55+ meters with top speed from 12-40 knots.

The Volvo Penta IPS professional platform introduces a brand-new premium level of sustainable experience. It features the largest and most powerful platform in the Volvo Penta IPS range – including a new, larger marine drive, Volvo Penta IPS 40. The new drive is designed with a pioneering dual power input concept, which manages the power to the water in the most efficient way, but also acts an important enabler to utilize different combinations of energy sources.

Starting series production in 2025, the new Volvo Penta IPS 40 drive will be powered by two Volvo Penta D13 engines, paired with a compact after treatment system to comply with the latest IMO Tier III standards. But, the platform is already prepared for a mix of power sources; from combustion engines running on renewable fuels to fully electric or hybrid solutions. The dual power input design offers flexibility and modularity on the journey towards increased sustainability. The new Volvo Penta IPS professional platform is installed as twin, triple or quad, meaning each vessel will have from 4 to 8 power sources. The complete package from helm to propeller is designed, verified and serviced by one integrator – Volvo Penta.



The new Volvo Penta IPS professional platform is type approved and designed for heavy-duty commercial applications. It is expected to deliver up to 30% savings in fuel consumption and emissions compared to a traditional inboard shaft installation. Through a new efficiency-driven feature, the system can automatically start and stop individual engines based on power needed for each given situation, optimizing fuel consumption and engine running hours, leading to extended service and maintenance intervals.



