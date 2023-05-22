2023 May 22 12:43

Competition authorities approve the largest ship management merger ever

Competition authorities have now approved the merger of OSM Maritime Group and Thome Group, according to the company's release. The merged company, OSM Thome, will be a powerhouse in the international ship management market, represented in 22 countries and headquartered in Arendal, Norway.

Several of the world’s leading shipping companies are customers of OSM Thome, and the fleet includes various segments such as tank, bulk, container, car ships and offshore vessels. The company handles ship management for nearly 450 ships and is responsible for crewing on about 550 additional ships.



The integration process has been thoroughly planned and now, as the merger finally is approved, the work of joining the two organisations can begin. Through this process, the daily run of the ships and attention to our customers remain the top priority.

The new company will build on the best from OSM Maritime and from Thome continuing strong, skilled professional environments.