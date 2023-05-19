IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Grain handling in ports of Azov-Black Sea Basin doubled
- First ship call to Beringovsky terminal in Chukotka planned for May 20
- Personnel involved in construction of approaches to port Lavna to reach 3,000 in summer
- Khabarovsk Territory Governor reports on Port Elga completion in 2024
- Bashkiria commissioned feasibility study for restoration of port Agidel with throughput of 5 million tonnes by 2040.
- Perm Territory to allocate RUB 34 million for construction of infrastructure for small-size and cruise ships
Shipping and logistics
- Rosatom and NOVATEK to launch year-round navigation in eastern part of NSR in early 2024
- Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can reach 35 million tonnes by 2030 — Marat Khusnullin
- NSR coastal line to have 11 ports of call from 2023
- Astara-Rasht railway to increase transit cargo traffic between Russia and Iran to 15 million tonnes per year — Alexander Novak
- Russian Railways opens transport and logistics center in Arkhangelsk
- State Duma ratifies agreement on establishment of Eurasian reinsurance company
- China approves Vladivostok as a transit hub for its internal transportation
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Vladimir Gutenev, Chairman of RF State Duma Committee on Industry and Trade, tells PortNews about measures being worked out at the level of the executive and legislative authorities of Russia aimed at the development of domestic engine building in the interests of the shipbuilding industry.
- Russia’s first own grain carrier to be built in late 2025
- Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation plans to launch first hydrogen-powered passenger ship in 2023
- Sitronics Group presents innovative electrical ships
- Russia and Iran agreed to purchase and build 20 vessels for cargo transportation by North-South ITC
- ASZ to lay down thenth corvette of Project 20385, Retivy, on June 9
- Decision to start building four more conventional icebreakers should be taken in 2023 - Rosatom
- Perm Shipyard to build a modular berth for cruise ships in Zakamsk for RUB 17.4
- Butoma Shipyard delivers multifunction salvage vessel Spasatel Ilyin
Bunkering market
- Singapore raises bunker sales, India invests in alternative fuels: “Bunker Market. Prices” digest
Sanctions
- USA announces new sanctions against Russia
- UK sanctions 86 individuals and entities
- Norway restricts disembarking of Russian ships’ crews in ports of Kirkenes and Botsford
Appointments
- Vladimir Katyshev appointed as General Director of Vympel Shipyard