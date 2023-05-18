2023 May 18 15:25

Russia’s fleet of nuclear icebreakers will need at least 1,500 crew members by 2030

The entire fleet operating on the Northern Sea Route will need at least 7,500 crew members

By 2030, Russia’s NSR fleet will need at least 7,500 crew members, taking into account the number of ships required. This includes at least 1,500 crew for the nuclear icebreaker fleet, Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, said at the meeting of Vladimir Putin with Government members. The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of the Kremlin.

“Training for the necessary marine specialties takes at least 5.5 years. Thus, by the end of this year, together with the Ministry of Transport, we will create a staffing order for the relevant educational institutions. These are our renowned maritime universities – Admiral Makarov State University in St Petersburg, Admiral Nevelskoi Maritime State University in the Far East, and Admiral Ushakov Maritime State University in Novorossiysk,” told Alexei Likhachev.

According to Alexei Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, schedules have been approved for creating a new icebreaking and ice-class transport fleet, 153 vessels in all.