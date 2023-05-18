2023 May 18 14:43

Contecon Guayaquil S.A. welcomes ZIM’s Colibri Express (ZCX) service

Contecon Guayaquil S.A. (CGSA), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) Ecuadorian unit, recently handled the inaugural call of Zim Shipping Line at the port of Guayaquil, according to the company's release.

ZIM recently launched their ZIM Colibri Express (ZCX) service, an independent weekly service from South America West Coast to US East Coast. The ZCX service places emphasis on refrigerated cargoes from Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia with six 1,700-TEU capacity vessels with increased reefer capacities. The EM SPETSES is the first ZIM vessel to arrive at the terminal. The vessels will call Contecon twice a week, approximately 42 days after departing from the port of origin.

The ZCX service will follow the rotation: San Antonio (Chile), Callao (Peru), Guayaquil (Ecuador) – Cartagena (Colombia) – Kingston (Jamaica) – Philadelphia – Miami, Kingston (Jamaica) – Buenaventura (Colombia – Guayaquil (Ecuador) – Callao (Peru) – San Antonio (Chile).





