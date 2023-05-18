  • Home
  • News
  • Decision to start building four more conventional icebreakers should be taken in 2023 - Rosatom
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 18 10:53

    Decision to start building four more conventional icebreakers should be taken in 2023 - Rosatom

    A total of 33 vessels and four floating nuclear power stations are under construction today

    A decision to start building four more conventional icebreakers should be taken in 2023, Alexei Likhachev, Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, said at the meeting of Vladimir Putin with Government members.  The transcript of the meeting is published on the official website of the Kremlin.

    “The implementation of shippers’ investment plans will require an additional shipbuilding order. This order is on a completely different scale. I mentioned the five nuclear-powered icebreakers; now, we need to make a decision on starting another four conventionally-powered icebreakers this year. Overall, we will need up to 100 Arctic class ships, as well as at least 15 floating energy units. This many new ships is of course a challenge for the domestic shipbuilding industry.

    The implementation of the shippers’ investment plans will require an additional shipbuilding order. That order is of a completely different scale. I have already informed about five nuclear-powered icebreakers; now, we need to make a decision on starting another four conventionally-powered icebreakers this year. Overall, we will need up to 100 Arctic class ships, as well as at least 15 floating energy units. This many new ships is of course a challenge for the domestic shipbuilding industry,” said Alexei Likhachev.

    According to him, Rosatom and the Ministry of Industry and Trade have joined hands to work in this area. The introduction of Rosatom’s production programme lets improve labour productivity and reduce the time for building ships. The system has already been applied at Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod. Now, the same programme is being carried out at Baltiysky Zavod shipyard.

    According to Alexei Likhachev, 33 vessels and four floating nuclear power stations are under construction today.

Другие новости по темам: Rosatom, shipbuilding, icebreakers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 18

14:43 Contecon Guayaquil S.A. welcomes ZIM’s Colibri Express (ZCX) service
14:29 Pacific nations updated on IMO work to reduce emissions from ships
14:18 Rosatom and NOVATEK to launch year-round navigation in eastern part of NSR in early 2024
13:54 NSR coastal line to have 11 ports of call from 2023
13:54 Saipem receives two new offshore contracts for 850 million USD
13:29 Near real-time ice monitoring of NSR from space will be fully in place in the next two years
13:01 Moscow takes delivery of 6 more electric boats from St. Petersburg
12:43 Port of Aberdeen increases its turnover by 17% to £39.2 million in 2022
11:42 Port of Hamburg's container throughput down 16.9 percent
11:09 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index by 11.3% in 2022
10:53 Decision to start building four more conventional icebreakers should be taken in 2023 - Rosatom
10:40 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Electronic Logbooks"
10:25 Governments of Russia and Iran sign agreement on construction of Rasht-Astara railway
10:09 Octopus High Energy battery system to be installed on board E-Cat for AG Reederei Norden-Frisia
09:24 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the grain deal
09:17 Kalmar hands over its first fully electric reachstacker to Cabooter Group

2023 May 17

18:07 PrimeServ SCR retrofit makes cruise ship Tier III-compatible
17:42 Single-lift solution selected for TenneT’s ambitious 2GW offshore wind project
17:25 JAXPORT partners support continued growth of LNG as a clean marine fuel
17:01 Inmarsat satellite outage in April’23 believed to be due to a fault in one of its solar arrays
16:57 Maersk announces ‘Al Maha’ ocean service connecting the Middle East and Europe markets
15:53 Costa Cruises chooses bio LNG trucks from LC3 Trasporti for onboard supplies in Northern Europe
15:35 Russian exports of crude and refined oil products edged up in April to 8.3 mb/d
15:14 WinGD solutions deliver major benefits for new NYK Line carriers
15:00 Russia starts creation first prototype of tank container for transportation of liquid hydrogen
14:42 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new container vessels
14:18 Forth Ports commits operations to be carbon neutral by 2032 & Net Zero by 2042
13:54 Adani Ports raises the bar by handling highest-ever rail cargo of over 120 MMT in FY22-23
13:29 Global Ports puts in service two new mobile cranes at VSC terminal
12:33 Starway Group delivers first cargo to Yakutia in navigation season 2023
12:01 Fincantieri delivers corvette “Semaisma” to Qatari Ministry of Defence
11:40 Almost 100 dust suppression units installed in Primorsky Territory ports
11:12 Purus Wind signs contract for two CSOVs with VARD
10:35 Rosatom expects number of NSR voyages to increase 2.5 times to 4,000 by 2030
10:11 Hanzevast Shipping contracts Castor Marine for complete renewal of fleet IT-communications infrastructure
09:41 Damen Shipyards delivers new Multi Cat 3313 Shallow Draft class to Herman Sr. BV
09:12 Yamal LNG produces its billionth cubic meter of tight gas from Jurassic reservoirs

2023 May 16

18:24 Tees Dock receives two new fully electric cranes
18:06 “K” Line concludes long-term time charter agreement with Diamond Gas International for one new LNG vessel
17:41 NYK LNG-fueled PCTC makes first visits to Nagoya and Yokkaichi ports and participates in first LNG bunkering in Nagoya
17:23 Baku Shipyard launches Zangilan tanker built for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company
17:04 Alfa Laval's membrane technology enables compliance with EU's revised “Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive”
16:34 ICTSI Cameroon boosts productivity with eco hoppers
16:14 Brazil and the Netherlands officially launch a green hydrogen corridor between Pecém and Rotterdam
15:44 Terminal operator PK Terminal OU opens a new warehouse in the Port of Tallinn
15:24 Vopak enters into a binding agreement to divest its terminal in Savannah, USA
15:04 NYK concludes long-yerm charter agreement for four new LNG carriers with EnBW
14:40 Tina Revsbech to join Maersk Tankers as its new CEO
14:24 India counts on container turnover with Russia to surge 5.5 times to 760 thousand TEU by 2042
14:13 Port Houston container volumes decline by 8% to 307,879 TEUs in April 2023
13:45 Maritime consortium successfully completes ammonia co-firing test using ammonia-fueled engine
13:24 Aers Energy Belgie selects Air Products to build a hydrogen refueling station in Zeebrugge, Belgium
12:13 RINA exceeds 660 million in revenue and presents the strategic plan to 2027
11:50 Concession agreement on construction and operation of handling facility in Novorossiysk to be signed for 49 years
11:32 Singapore receives its first SGE methodology-certified LNG cargo
11:04 Singapore April bunker sales hit three-month high
10:42 DSME reports net loss of $90 million in first quarter
10:10 Major northern Chinese land port reports record import, export value in Jan - April 2023
09:51 Maersk expands its warehousing footprint in Bangladesh
09:25 TotalEnergies launches a battery farm project for energy storage at its Antwerp refinery