2023 May 17

Russia starts creation first prototype of tank container for transportation of liquid hydrogen

RS performs approval of the technical documentation for using the tank container in multimodal transportation

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS, Register) says it supports the CryoSafe-42 project of N2 Tec on creation of a tank container of UN T75 type. A container with screen-vacuum insulation is intended for a temporary storage and transportation of cooled liquid hydrogen by seaborne, river, road and railway transport. RS performs approval of the technical documentation for using the tank container in multimodal transportation and provides consulting in the part of designing, manufacture and testing of the pilot sample. New tank container of UN T75 type will be based on high technologies complying with international standards for transportation of dangerous cargo approved by the UN, says press center of RS.

“The CryoSafe-42 project combines the competence of N2 Tec LLC and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping for creation of Russia’s first tank container for transportation of liquid hydrogen. The project implementation will create new opportunities for the development of a hydrogen economy, facilitate the technological progress and promote the innovative business solutions,” said Anton Kovalevsky, General Director of N2 Tec.

According to Sergey Kulikov, General Director of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, the experience acquired during the project implementation contributes to the strengthening of the foundation of the Register’s knowledge and skills needed to support new technological developments in the area of liquefied gas transportation and storage.

