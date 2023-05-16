2023 May 16 17:23

Baku Shipyard launches Zangilan tanker built for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company

The ship can pass the Volga-Don Canal with the maximum load

Baku Shipyard (Azerbaijan) has launched the Zangilan tanker built for Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO). The tanker of Volgo-Don Max class will be able to pass the Volga-Don Canal with the maximum load, according to ASCO.

The tanker’s length is 141 m, width — 16.9 m, depth — 6 m, deadweight — 8009 t, crew — 15, speed — 10 knots per hour. The tanker has 6 cargo tanks with the total capacity of 9,212 cbm. The ship is equipped by two Wartsila engines of 1,200 kW each.

The “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company was established by merging the country’s two largest fleets – the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the Caspian Sea ​​Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic in October 2013. Apart from transport fleet, the company’s assets include special ships and ship repair yards. The company’s merchant fleet consists of 54 vessels: 20 tankers, 13 ferries, 15 universal dry-cargo, 2 Ro-Ro ships, and 2 Ro-Pax ships as well as 1 auxiliary vessel and 1 floating workshop. The offshore support fleet is comprised of 210 vessels: 20 crane vessels, 25 supply, and tug vessels, 26 passenger ships, 2 pipelay barges, 6 firefighting vessels, 7 geological survey vessels, 2 diving support vessels, and 88 other support vessels.

Photos from ASCO website