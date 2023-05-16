2023 May 16 14:24

India counts on container turnover with Russia to surge 5.5 times to 760 thousand TEU by 2042

A delegation from India has visited Commercial Port of Vladivostok

India sees an increase container turnover as one of the promising areas of cooperation with Russia. As of today, container turnover between India and Russia is 140 thousand TEU per year. By 2042, it is to surge 5.5 times to 760 thousand TEU. Such an outlook was shared at the meeting of the Indian delegation headed by Rajesh Sinha, Additional Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, held at Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, a company of FESCO), says press center of the stevedore.

The meeting with CPV is a continuation of India’s strivings towards strengthening of cooperation with Russia in cargo transportation. The delegation earlier visited the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation in Moscow and discussed cooperation opportunities with Aleksey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic. At the TransRussia exhibition, FESCO Transportation Group signed agreements with an Indian logistics company on the development of cargo shipping between the countries.

“Taking into account the current geopolitical situation, the Government of India attaches great importance to the development of shipping between the eastern ports of India and the Far East ports of Russia,” said Rajesh Sinha.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2022, container throughput of CPV rose by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 768 thousand TEU.

