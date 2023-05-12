IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes
- Construction of floating dock for cruise ships completed in Taganrog
- Arkhangelsk Region set to increase port facilities by decreasing construction of crab catchers under investment quotas programme
- Rules for setting seaports’ boundaries
- RMMP project on construction of a grain terminal in the port of Rostov-on-Don obtains an expert approval
- Expansion of Transneft’s pipelines to Primorsk and Novorossiysk to be completed in 2024 and 2025
- Dredging fleet deployed for operation on Volga-Caspian Canal expanded to 12 units
Shipping and logistics
- FESCO will transport car components from China to Belarus by intermodal route
- Navigation season opens on inland water ways of Ob-Irtysh Administration’s Barnaul section
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 18 September 2023
- Arkhangelsk Region Governor declares need to triple capacity of ship repair facilities in the region
- Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to cover the region’s needs for ship repair facilities
- Fishing companies of Arkhangelsk face problems with repair of ships and obtaining of imported components
- Onezhsky Shipyard lays down shallow draft icebreaker of Project 22740М for Rosmorport
- Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment completes construction of survey ship of Project 3330 for Rechvodput
- Sitronics and RF Transport Ministry equip Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries with autonomous systems
- Arkhangelsk shipyards booked for scheduled repair for a period up to 2025
- Kamchatka authorities registered freight and passenger ship of Project NE-020.2, Anatoly Cherneyev
Appointments
Sergeu Buyanov reelected as General Director of Central Marine Research and Design Institute (CNIIMF) for 5 years