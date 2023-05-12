2023 May 12 18:02

IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

Ports and hydraulic engineering

Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes

Construction of floating dock for cruise ships completed in Taganrog

Arkhangelsk Region set to increase port facilities by decreasing construction of crab catchers under investment quotas programme

Rules for setting seaports’ boundaries

RMMP project on construction of a grain terminal in the port of Rostov-on-Don obtains an expert approval

Expansion of Transneft’s pipelines to Primorsk and Novorossiysk to be completed in 2024 and 2025

Dredging fleet deployed for operation on Volga-Caspian Canal expanded to 12 units

Shipping and logistics

FESCO will transport car components from China to Belarus by intermodal route

Navigation season opens on inland water ways of Ob-Irtysh Administration’s Barnaul section

Shipbuilding and ship repair

Appointments

Sergeu Buyanov reelected as General Director of Central Marine Research and Design Institute (CNIIMF) for 5 years