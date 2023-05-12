2023 May 12 11:03

EST-Floattech’s Octopus Series Battery System receives Lloyd's Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approval for maritime applications

EST-Floattech has announced that its Octopus Series Battery System has received Lloyd's Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approval for maritime applications, according to the company's release. The Type Approval of Lloyd’s Register was issued on April 17, 2023. Bureau Veritas issued the Type Approval for the Octopus Series last Monday, May 8 th. The first projects for this newly designed and assembled marine Energy Storage System are already being delivered.

Both Lloyd's Register and Bureau Veritas witnessed the rigorous tests that EST-Floattech conducted on the Octopus Series Battery System to ensure its compliance with the latest industry standards and regulations. The large and experienced classification societies approved the tests performed and showed by granting marine Type Approval that the safety and performance of the system meet their standards.

EST-Floattech (2009) is specialized in developing, producing, and installing reliable, sustainable, and safe battery systems for maritime applications. The in-house developed software and hardware is integrated to assure reliable operation of the Octopus Series battery system on board. The safety and reliability of EST- Floattech's battery technology is demonstrated by the more than 200 projects with the Green Orca and Octopus Series, involving ships that have been sailing with their batteries for more than a decade.