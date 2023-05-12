  • Home
  • News
  • Schedule reliability increases to 58.3% in Q1 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 12 10:03

    Schedule reliability increases to 58.3% in Q1 2023

    On a global level, schedule reliability increased to 58.3%, which was a 3.4 percentage point (PP) increase Q/Q, and a 24.9 PP improvement Y/Y. In similar vein, the average delay for ALL vessel arrivals improved to 1.70 days, dropping by -2.88 days Y/Y, while the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals improved to 5.23 days, a notable -2.43 day improvement Y/Y, according to Sea-Intelligence.
     
    As for the top-14 shipping lines (shown in Figure 1), all of them recorded double-digit Y/Y improvements, with 4 of them recording improvements of over 30 PP. Maersk was the most reliable carrier in 2023-Q1 with schedule reliability of 63.6%, with MSC the only other carrier with schedule reliability higher than 60%. 11 of the 12 remaining shipping lines were within 50%-60%, with Yang Ming the only exception with schedule reliability of 49.9%.

    The three carrier alliances also recorded sharp Y/Y improvements in schedule reliability, although only 2M and Ocean Alliance outperformed the industry on the East/West alliance trades, but that too by under 2 PP. THE Alliance on the other hand underperformed the industry by a significant -12.1 PP.

    All of the six major East/West trades recorded double-digit Y/Y improvements in schedule reliability, although all of them underperformed compared to the global industry average.

Другие новости по темам: containership  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 12

12:02 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes
11:24 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port shipped a batch of ship to the Chinese port of Dalian
11:03 EST-Floattech’s Octopus Series Battery System receives Lloyd's Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approval for maritime applications
10:30 ATS, MPET and PSA launch first fully electric straddle carrier in mainland Europe
10:03 Schedule reliability increases to 58.3% in Q1 2023
09:30 ICTSI Motukea welcomes first gearless vessel
09:21 Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to cover the region’s needs for ship repair facilities

2023 May 11

18:07 Shearwater awarded two 4D surveys over important gas fields, west of Shetland
17:42 Cepsa and GETEC reach agreement to supply green hydrogen to industry clients in Europe
17:23 India plans to roll out green fuel bunkering at top 12 seaports
17:12 Bottleneck sections of Russia’s Arctic IWW to be reduced by 6.1 thousand kilometers
16:58 Astomos, INPEX agree to supply Middle East’s first ever marine biofuel for VLGC Astomos Energy
16:39 Throughput of Russian seaports in January-April 2023 rose by 11.6% YoY to 300.5 million tonnes
16:16 Russian Railways' network sees volume of shipments to and from SCO countries rise 47.5% in 1Q’2023
15:40 Skarv to get 130 million NOK for three green ships
15:15 Severnaya Verf shipyard delivers new corvette of Project 20380, Mercury, to RF Navy
15:13 North Ammonia partners with Hoegh Autoliners for the supply of green ammonia
14:34 Hapag-Lloyd posts Q1 2023 results
14:26 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2023
13:58 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in April 2023 rose by 64.2% YoY
13:52 Van Oord’s new LNG-powered sister vessels join forces protecting the Dutch coast
13:22 Equinor awards two major contracts for the BM-C-33 project in Brazil
12:57 Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair to build floating dock of 25 thousand tonnes in capacity for Severnaya Verf shipyard
12:32 Rosatom may become a sole sea operator under the Northern Delivery programme
12:30 Stena Line boosts freight capacity on Irish Sea with two all-new NewMax hybrid vessels
12:15 Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal receives more than 700,000 cruise visitors in the 2022/2023 season
11:49 Deal to sell port Bronka closed by Federal Property Management Agency
11:35 Spot rates on the main corridors out of Europe down by close to 70% - Xeneta
11:04 Korea to expand refund guarantee programs for shipbuilding
10:51 Ice melting in the Arctic can only slightly extend the NSR navigation window - opinion
10:43 POSCO International inks LNG carrier charter deal
10:24 ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance hydrogen technology innovation
09:40 German government approves the 24.9 percent minority shareholding of COSCO Shipping Ports Limited in Container Terminal Tollerort
09:23 RMMP project on construction of a grain terminal in the port of Rostov-on-Don obtains an expert approval

2023 May 10

18:37 DEME’s Chief Financial Officer to leave the company in the spring of 2024
18:07 Wilhelmsen announces results for the first quarter 2023
18:01 Programme drafted for I Hydrographic Conference
17:45 S. Korea christens 1st homegrown advanced LNG bunkering ship
17:24 Korean shipping industry insiders demand Hyundai LNG Shipping not be sold abroad
17:07 Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2023 fell by 3.1% Y-o-Y
16:44 Pertamina launches an industrial fuel tanker with QR Code
16:13 Van Oord, Caterpillar, Pon Equipment and Pon Power collaborate to explore the development of zero exhaust-emission heavy duty equipment
16:00 Four Svitzer tugboats involved in Sakhalin-2 project arrested on request of Sakhalin Energy
15:43 The Inpex-operated 8.9 mtpa Ichthys LNG plant in Darwin withdraws tender to sell a cargo for delivery in June -July because of production problems
15:03 Port of Kaohsiung officially opens a new 7th container terminal
14:23 GIDARA Energy receives the environmental permit for methanol plant at port of Amsterdam
14:03 ICTSI net income up 9% to US$154.61mln in Jan-March 2023
13:30 Global Ship Lease to acquire four Post-Panamax containerships on multi-year charters
13:03 HAV Group ASA to acquire dynamic positioning and autonomous vessel capabilities
12:43 North Star contracts VARD for up to four new offshore wind farm construction vessels
12:15 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 4M’2023 rose by 41.3% YoY to $73 billion
12:09 ABS explores near-shore green hydrogen production in Korea
11:49 Kamchatka authorities registered freight and passenger ship of Project NE-020.2, Anatoly Cherneyev
11:42 Port of Rotterdam and more than 40 partners launch Condor H2 for emission-free inland and near-shore shipping
10:34 The CMA CGM Group grants a put option to the Bolloré Group to sell the transport and logistics operations of Bolloré Logistics
10:20 Dredging fleet deployed for operation on Volga-Caspian Canal expanded to 12 units
09:59 Port of Long Beach releases Pier Wind project concept
09:17 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 4M’2023 rose by 11.4% YoY

2023 May 9

18:12 SEDNA and OrbitMI announce integration to unify vessel data and enable faster, more transparent maritime operations
17:33 HAV Group ASA to acquire dynamic positioning and autonomous vessel capabilities