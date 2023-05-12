2023 May 12 09:30

ICTSI Motukea welcomes first gearless vessel

Motukea International Terminal (MIT), a unit of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) at Port Moresby, recently made history by handling Papua New Guinea’s first international gearless vessel, the Indonesian-flagged Meratus Samarinda, according to the company's release.



A gearless vessel is a ship without cranes, and relies on shore-based equipment at its ports of call to load and unload cargo.



MIT last year took delivery of its second mobile harbor crane as part of the ongoing program to beef up berth productivity at the terminal.





