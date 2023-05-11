2023 May 11 14:34

Hapag-Lloyd posts Q1 2023 results

Hapag-Lloyd has concluded the first quarter of 2023 with an EBITDA of USD 2.4 billion (EUR 2.2 billion). EBIT decreased to USD 1.9 billion (EUR 1.7 billion) compared to the same quarter last year, and the Group profit was also below the prior-year level, at USD 2 billion (EUR 1.9 billion), according to the company's release.

Transport volumes were 4.9 percent lower than in the first quarter of last year, at 2,842 TTEU (Q1 2022: 2,987 TTEU), owing to local destocking and weaker overall global demand. In addition, the lower average freight rate of 1,999 USD/TEU (Q1 2022: 2,774 USD/TEU) was particularly responsible for the decline in revenue, which decreased to USD 6 billion (EUR 5.6 billion). Transport expenses remained at the prior-year level of USD 3.3 billion: The lower transport volumes were accompanied by inflation-related cost increases and a higher bunker consumption price, of USD 645/t (Q1 2022: USD 613/t).



For the full year 2023, Hapag-Lloyd confirms the forecast it published on 2 March. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of USD 4.3 to 6.5 billion (EUR 4 to 6 billion) and EBIT to be in the range of USD 2.1 to 4.3 billion (EUR 2 to 4 billion).

