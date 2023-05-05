2023 May 5 17:30

FCS reports 26.5-pct increase of containerized cargo imports via Far East ports in 4M’ 2023

RF Federal Customs Service expects the transport infrastructure in the region to expand by 2024-2026

In January-April 2023, imports of containerized cargo via the Far East ports rose by 26.5%, year-on-year, the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation told IAA PortNews.

According to the Federal Customs Service, FCS acting head Ruslan Davydov marked the general cargo turnover in the Far East although the dynamics is different on various directions and at various checkpoints. Automobile checkpoints marked the surge by 1.5-2 times.

The shift of cargo flows from the western to the eastern direction, made the expansion of transport infrastructure at port/road/railway checkpoints even more important. A number of relevant large-scale projects are being implemented in the Far East. FCS forecasts their completion for 2024-2026.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, container throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 fell by 23%, year-on-year, to 4.3 million TEU. The share of the Baltic Basin in the total container throughput of seaports decreased from 44% to 24%, the share of the Far East Basin grew from 37% to 53% but could not offset the total decrease, according to Global Ports.