2023 May 5 13:22

Icebreaker Moskva escorted 108 vessels in Nagaev Bay over winter season 2022-2023

Image source: Rosmorport

FSUE Rosmorport’s Icebreaker Moskva stopped providing icebreaker assistance to vessels entering/exiting the port of Magadan. The icebreaker operated in the port and at the approaches to it from 25 December 2022 for 131 days. Over this period, the icebreaker escorted 108 vessels. It was always involved in clearing the water area of the port of ice, says Rosmorport.

Now, the ship is to sail about 1.5 thousand nautical miles to its homeport Vladivostok where it will undergo scheduled repair and will be prepared for winter navigation season of 2023-2024.

The period of icebreaker assistance is over in the port of Magadan from May 5, according to the order of the Harbour Master based on the long-term forecast of Russian Meteorological Centre (Rosgidromet) and analysis of the ice situation in the Okhotsk Sea.

Diesel-electric icebreaker Moskva of Icebreaker6 class was built by Baltiysky Zavod shipyard in Saint-Petersburg. The ship ordered by FSUE Rosmorport was put into operation in December 2008. It is the lead ship in the series of two icebreakers of Project 21900.