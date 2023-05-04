2023 May 4 17:51

Lead container ship of Project 00108 for North-South ITC laid down in Astrakhan

It is Russia’s first design of a dry bulk / container carrier able to transport containers of international standard

Shipbuilding Plant “Lotos” of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (Lotos Shipyard) has laid down the first of four multipurpose dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108, according to USC.

The ceremony was attended by Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin, Chairman of USC BoD Georgy Poltavchenko, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency Zakhary Djioyev, etc

Project 00108 was developed by Nizhny Novgorod based design bureau Vympel (an asset of USC). It is Russia’s first design of a dry bulk / container carrier able to transport that number of containers of international standard including reefer containers.

The ship is of Volgo-Don Max class with the maximum possible dimensions and displacement to transit the Volga-Don Canal.

Key particulars: LOA — 141 m, BOA — 16.9 m, depth — 6.3 m, capacity of holds – 12,000 cbm, deadweight (sea) — 9,200 t (with draft of 5.3 m), deadweight (river) – 5,000 t (with draft of 3.6 m), speed — 10 knots; propulsion – two diesel engines of 1,200 kW and two pod drives produced by Zvezdochka. Two auxiliary diesel generators of 400 kW each can supply power for 60 reefer containers.

According to earlier statements, the shipbuilding contract for construction of four multipurpose dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108 was signed in December 2022. Each ship costs RUB 1.74 billion. wo ships are to be delivered in 2024, two — in 2025. Each ship costs RUB 1.741 billion. As Ilya Volynsky, Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Astrakhan Region, said in March 2023, the series may be increased to 21 units. In April 2023, David Adamia, Deputy General Director for Civil Shipbuilding, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), said that at least 45 new container ships of Volgo-Don Max class are needed for the operation of North-South international transport corridor (ITC) crossing the Caspian Sea. Their total cost is estimated at over RUB 78 billion. The current plans foresee the construction of only 25 ships. The preliminary order portfolio of USC numbers 130 ships for the North-South corridor.

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

The volume of Russian cargo transported by the North-South ITC is expected to double by 2030, from the current 17 million tonnes to 32 million tonnes.

