2023 May 4 11:44

Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in Q1’23 rose by 11% YoY to 213.1 thousand TEU

Containerized cargo is the key point of CPV development strategy

In the first three months of 2023, total throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, a company of FESCO) rose by 5% to 3.2 million tonnes. Handling of containers increased by 11% to 213.1 thousand TEU having confirmed the trend of container specialization, Nikolay Yermolayev, Managing Director of CPV, PJSC told in his interview with IAA PortNews.

According to him, Commercial Port of Vladivostok continues the development of container cargo handling. Over the recent three years, it has been holding leadership in container throughput among the ports of Russia.

“We plan that container traffic in the port will grow by about 10%, to 840 thousand TEU in 2023. As for the number of ship calls this year, their average monthly result increased by 43%, year-on-year,” said Nikolay Yermolayev.

As of today, containerized cargoes account for over 60% of the total volume and their share is increasing.

“The demand for some product groups is decreasing while the demand for containerized cargo is growing. Today, it is our key focus, key point of CPV development strategy. Today, it is our key focus, key point of CPV development strategy,” said Nikolay Yermolayev adding that the port is going to stop handling cargo.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2022, container throughput of CPV rose by 1.4%, year-on-year, to 768 thousand TEU.

Read more about the port’s activities in the new reality >>>>