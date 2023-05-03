2023 May 3 18:24

Yury Gordienkov appointed as General Director of Baltiysky Zavod

Yury Gordienkov. Photo contributed by Baltiysky Zavod a decade

Yury Gordienkov has been appointed as General Director of Baltiysky Zavod JSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for a 5-year period. The decision made by the Board of Directors today, 3 May 2023, has been approved by the Board of Directors of USC, says Baltiysky Zavod.

Yury Gordienkov is a graduate of Leningrad Polytechnic Institute named after М.I. Kalinin and the Interdisciplinary Institute for Advanced Studies and Retraining of Saint-Petersburg Economics and Finance University. Yury Gordienkov used to hold leading positions at OMZ-Severstal and Izhorskiye Zavody.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Baltiysky Zavod was headed by Aleksey Kadilov from November 2013 until mid-April 2023. On 17 April 2023, the Board of Directors of the company appointed Andrey Buzinov, First Deputy General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC (USC) as Acting General Director of Baltiysky Zavod JSC.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipyard employs more than 6,000 people.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.