  • Home
  • News
  • ICTSI-operated terminal in Ecuador handles its largest boxship
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 3 18:37

    ICTSI-operated terminal in Ecuador handles its largest boxship

    Contecon Guayaquil S.A. (CGSA), the International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)-operated terminal in Ecuador, achieved a milestone in April by handling the largest vessel to call the terminal, according to the company's release.
     
    On 4 April, CGSA received the maiden call of the Maersk Camden – a Liberian-flagged vessel with a capacity of 15,413 TEUs. The 365.9-meter-long ship operates Maersk’s AC2 service, which connects the Asia and Latin America markets through the ports of Lazaro Cardenas, Guayaquil, Balboa, Manzanillo, Shanghai, Ningbo and Busan. The AC2 service has been running since 2020 and has 21 vessels deployed with 9,500-TEU capacities.
     

Другие новости по темам: ICTSI  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 3

18:37 ICTSI-operated terminal in Ecuador handles its largest boxship
18:24 Yury Gordienkov appointed as General Director of Baltiysky Zavod
18:06 Cargotec and SSAB partner to bring new zero-emission recycled steel to the cargo and load handling industry
17:43 Saipem transferred to KCA Deutag its onshore drilling assets in Latin America
17:31 Chart and TECO expand agreement on Cryogenic Carbon Capture process technology
17:12 DEME Offshore awarded three contracts for Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm
16:44 PortsToronto releases 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
16:09 CEVA Logistics to operate four deep-sea, dual-fuel hybrid RORO vessels under long-term lease
15:45 OPEC+ oil exports remain steady in April - Kpler
15:36 Longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1, left for its final sea trials
15:13 Fratelli Cosulich completes its first biofuel supply
14:49 Oboronlogistics’ ferries increased traffic volumes of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line by 10% versus March
14:45 Wartsila partners with Veracity by DNV to streamline Anglo-Eastern’s reporting
13:35 Germany's LNG import terminals tackle challenges - Reuters
13:07 Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in April’23 rose by 56% YoY
12:41 Diana Shipping announces completion of a joint venture for the acquisition of “DSI Drammen”
12:10 South Korea's Fair Trade Commission approves Hanwha Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in DSME
11:48 Cruise line between Sochi and Crimea to be launched by Knyaz Vladimir liner in June 2023
11:35 Port of Thessaloniki signs new dockworkers’ three-year Collective Labor Agreement
11:02 Rostransmodernizatsia starts new phase of reconstruction at hydraulic engineering facilities and waterways of the Yenisey basin
10:16 SPM-2 put back into service at CPC Marine Terminal after scheduled repair of floating hoses
09:40 Russian Railways to allocate RUB 1.2 billion for development of cargo terminal Kutum in Astrakhan
09:13 TechnipFMC awarded large subsea contract for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project
08:19 Crowley to launch multi-modal service between Mexico and the U.S. Midwest and Canada

2023 May 2

18:05 HD Korea Shipbuilding scores W2.8tr order for 12 gas carriers
17:24 Fincantieri announces delivery of the first of two new generation cruise ships
16:59 Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes
16:35 Egypt sign contract with South Korea’s Daesun to build multi-purpose ships
16:15 Kongsberg Digital to become the majority owner of the software company Futureon
15:57 Rosatom commences transportation of reactors for NPP of India and China by inland water ways
15:30 The first of two Tipco asphalt carriers with Hoglund integrated automation and hybrid-electric system now in operation
15:13 Second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit for Holland Shipyards Group
15:02 Samskip expands intermodal rail service offering new service from Kaunas, Lithuania
14:42 ADNOC's low-carbon LNG growth project to proceed in Al Ruwais Industrial City
14:28 Sailing season in Saimaa Canal to last from May 2 until December 31
14:15 NYK to invest in the Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund
13:51 Framo AS to supply Yinson Production with its recently introduced Submerged Turbine solution
13:33 Federal budget allocations for development and production of ship equipment to total RUB 14 billion in 2023
13:12 Port of Southampton welcomes LNG ships at Horizon Cruise Terminal
12:41 Port of Toronto starts 2023 cruise ship season
12:34 Vladimir Putin gives instructions to attract private investments into construction of North-South ITC
12:12 Saudi Ports container volumes up 17.57% in Q1 2023
11:41 ABS publishes the first international requirements for the design and construction of offshore spaceports
11:16 Ports of Mannheim and Rotterdam sign logistic partnership
11:12 Ceremony marking the end of training of Russia’s first specialists in a-Navigation and e-Navigation held at Russian University of Transport
10:41 Gunvor Singapore successfully closes new US $600 million borrowing base
10:09 RF Government expands Plan for Northern Sea Route Development until 2035
09:41 25 crew of Gabon-registered tanker rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region
09:30 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky launched passenger hydrofoil Mikhail Devyatayev
09:23 Purus Marine Orders Four 45,000 cbm Dual Fuel Ammonia-Ready Medium-sized Gas
09:04 Pavilion Energy partners with Japan’s Asuene to promote decarbonization solutions
08:02 25 crew of Gabon-registered tanker rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

2023 May 1

17:23 TGS introduces critical regulatory guides for key offshore wind markets
16:13 Jesper Kragh Andresen to step down as CEO of Prosafe SE
16:05 Equinor announces Q1 2023 safety results
15:53 BW Offshore signs short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
15:37 PelaStar announces new partnerships for Flowin Prize P2
13:47 Bumi Armada announces the sale of Armada Claire FPSO vessel
12:40 Van Oord selected as preferred supplier for the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster wind project in Germany
11:38 DEME co-signs the offshore renewable industry declaration after the North Sea Summit in Ostend