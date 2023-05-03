2023 May 3 18:37

ICTSI-operated terminal in Ecuador handles its largest boxship

Contecon Guayaquil S.A. (CGSA), the International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)-operated terminal in Ecuador, achieved a milestone in April by handling the largest vessel to call the terminal, according to the company's release.



On 4 April, CGSA received the maiden call of the Maersk Camden – a Liberian-flagged vessel with a capacity of 15,413 TEUs. The 365.9-meter-long ship operates Maersk’s AC2 service, which connects the Asia and Latin America markets through the ports of Lazaro Cardenas, Guayaquil, Balboa, Manzanillo, Shanghai, Ningbo and Busan. The AC2 service has been running since 2020 and has 21 vessels deployed with 9,500-TEU capacities.





