  • Home
  • News
  • Pavilion Energy partners with Japan’s Asuene to promote decarbonization solutions
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 2 09:04

    Pavilion Energy partners with Japan’s Asuene to promote decarbonization solutions

    Pavilion Energy, Singapore-based global energy merchant, has announced a partnership with Asuene Inc., a climate tech company in Japan to support and facilitate energy transition in Singapore and Japan through trading of carbon offsets, according to the company's release.

    The partnership with Asuene was signed under an agreement with Pavilion Energy’s subsidiary, Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply Pte Ltd.

    The first voluntary carbon trade between the two companies has contributed to the conservation of native forest ecosystems in South America, through supporting local efforts and activities that combat deforestation. Pavilion Energy's partnership with Asuene's Asuzero Singapore, its first overseas subsidiary, aims to contribute to the global decarbonization effort by enabling the trading of carbon offsets between Pavilion Energy and Asuene's Asuzero customers.

    Asuzero is a cloud-based climate platform that measures, reports, and reduces carbon emissions for enterprises, enabling companies to visualize and reduce their carbon dioxide emissions in a one-stop shop. 

    Through this partnership, Pavilion Energy's Environmental Solutions team will leverage its portfolio of high-quality carbon offsets and trading capacity to offer bespoke carbon offsetting and risk management solutions that complement Asuzero’s customers’ needs. The company also recently launched its inaugural sustainability report in March to detail its energy transition journey. Pavilion Energy’s partnership with Asuene is aligned with Singapore’s and Japan’s commitment to achieve net zero targets.

    In Singapore, the Green Plan 2030, formulated in 2021, sets out comprehensive environmental policies, such as carbon dioxide emission reduction targets and the promotion of green finance. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) also  intends to progressively make it a requirement for listed companies to make climate change- related disclosures under the TCFD (Task force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures)  from 2023 onwards. Japan is placing increasing emphasis on ESG initiatives, where all listed companies are required to disclose sustainability information in their annual reports from FY2023, including human capital and diversity-related disclosures. 

    Pavilion Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. Headquartered in Singapore, its  global energy business encompasses natural gas supply and marketing activities in South- East Asia and Europe; and global LNG trading, shipping and optimization; as well as energy  hedging and financial solutions.

    Asuene is a climate tech company in Japan with a mission to make a better world for future generations.

Другие новости по темам: agreement  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 2

18:05 HD Korea Shipbuilding scores W2.8tr order for 12 gas carriers
17:24 Fincantieri announces delivery of the first of two new generation cruise ships
16:59 Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes
16:35 Egypt sign contract with South Korea’s Daesun to build multi-purpose ships
16:15 Kongsberg Digital to become the majority owner of the software company Futureon
15:57 Rosatom commences transportation of reactors for NPP of India and China by inland water ways
15:30 The first of two Tipco asphalt carriers with Hoglund integrated automation and hybrid-electric system now in operation
15:13 Second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit for Holland Shipyards Group
15:02 Samskip expands intermodal rail service offering new service from Kaunas, Lithuania
14:42 ADNOC's low-carbon LNG growth project to proceed in Al Ruwais Industrial City
14:28 Sailing season in Saimaa Canal to last from May 2 until December 31
14:15 NYK to invest in the Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund
13:51 Framo AS to supply Yinson Production with its recently introduced Submerged Turbine solution
13:33 Federal budget allocations for development and production of ship equipment to total RUB 14 billion in 2023
13:12 Port of Southampton welcomes LNG ships at Horizon Cruise Terminal
12:41 Port of Toronto starts 2023 cruise ship season
12:34 Vladimir Putin gives instructions to attract private investments into construction of North-South ITC
12:12 Saudi Ports container volumes up 17.57% in Q1 2023
11:41 ABS publishes the first international requirements for the design and construction of offshore spaceports
11:16 Ports of Mannheim and Rotterdam sign logistic partnership
11:12 Ceremony marking the end of training of Russia’s first specialists in a-Navigation and e-Navigation held at Russian University of Transport
10:41 Gunvor Singapore successfully closes new US $600 million borrowing base
10:09 RF Government expands Plan for Northern Sea Route Development until 2035
09:41 25 crew of Gabon-registered tanker rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region
09:30 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky launched passenger hydrofoil Mikhail Devyatayev
09:23 Purus Marine Orders Four 45,000 cbm Dual Fuel Ammonia-Ready Medium-sized Gas
09:04 Pavilion Energy partners with Japan’s Asuene to promote decarbonization solutions
08:02 25 crew of Gabon-registered tanker rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

2023 May 1

17:23 TGS introduces critical regulatory guides for key offshore wind markets
16:13 Jesper Kragh Andresen to step down as CEO of Prosafe SE
16:05 Equinor announces Q1 2023 safety results
15:53 BW Offshore signs short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
15:37 PelaStar announces new partnerships for Flowin Prize P2
13:47 Bumi Armada announces the sale of Armada Claire FPSO vessel
12:40 Van Oord selected as preferred supplier for the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster wind project in Germany
11:38 DEME co-signs the offshore renewable industry declaration after the North Sea Summit in Ostend
11:02 AIDA ships start the summer season 2023 from Kiel

2023 April 30

15:23 Chevron announces first quarter 2023 results
14:38 WETA wins $13.8M grant to electrify ferry facilities in San Francisco and East Bay
13:16 Tilbury’s zero emissions Liebherr material handler swings into action
11:52 Samskip expands Duisburg rail services to add four key North-South routes
10:01 NZ TAIC released results of investigation into an accident with Moana Chief crew

2023 April 29

15:12 China Classification Society (CCS) technology escorts offshore equipment
13:04 Tallink Grupp posts Q1 consolidated reventue of EUR 171.9 million
11:39 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Reachy
10:17 ClassNK releases white paper “Towards MASS social implementation”

2023 April 28

18:06 EFIP, thinkport Vienna and SECI hold workshop on the realisation of hydrogen in inland ports
17:58 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:46 NYK announces delivery of the domestic coal carrier Shiranami
17:25 Southern river terminal opened in Moscow after reconstruction
17:16 ABS and Seatrium to collaborate on smart yard initiatives
16:46 PSA Marine completes the acquisition of 45% stake in Meyer’s Tugs in Panama
16:24 MOL to invest in and conclude business alliance agreement with MODEC
16:22 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down lead sea/river cruise ship of Project 00840
15:59 Potential investments into Butoma shipyard estimated at RUB 4 billion
15:14 MacGregor receives contract from Edda Wind to equip the 8th service vessel
14:47 GCMD completes study and readies stakeholders for first ship-to-ship pilot to transfer ammonia in Singapore
14:21 Volga-Baltic navigation season kicked off by cannon shot from the Naryshkin Bastion of the Peter and Paul Fortress
14:03 Valenciaport becomes the first port in the world to operate hydrogen-powered 4×4 trucks at its terminals
13:43 Port of Aberdeen investing £55 million to become UK’s first net zero port