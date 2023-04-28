IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Excess of container handling facilities in Russia’s North-West ports estimated at 4 million TEU in 2023
- Glavgosexpertiza approves reconstruction of shore protection facilities in Sochi seaport
- Almost 2 thousand samples taken in Vostochny Port confirmed high efficient of dust suppression systems in IQ’2023
- Environmental safety of Rosterminalugol activities confirmed by over 50 samples taken in IQ’2023
- First batch of grain shipped from new dedicated terminal in Vysotsk
- Project on construction of passenger terminal in Pionersky to be completed by the end of 2024— Zakhary Djioev
- Capacity of Primorsky Territory ports to reach 300 million tonnes by 2030 — Governor
- Rosmorport to purchase 5 km of pulp line to improve efficiency of dredging at Volga-Caspian Canal
- Federally owned facilities of Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project put into operation
Shipping and logistics
- Navigation season of 2023 opens in Ob-Irtysh Basin
- TransContainer increased transportation of import cargo from India by 62%
- FESCO fleet expanded with newly built container ship Moskva
- FESCO increased volumes of international shipments by 19% to 342 thousand TEU in 2022
- Container transportation by western route of North-South ITC in IQ’23 surged 5 times — Russian Railways
- Schedule of Sevmorput voyages approved for 2023
- Sovfracht to carry up to 40 thousand tonnes of cargo per month on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
- Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW expected to total 119 million tonnes in 2023
- Sinotrans and FESCO to launch new services in South-East Asia, Africa and Turkey
- Volga Shipping Company opens navigation on Upper Volga
- RZD Logistics organized direct container service to deliver agricultural products to China
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- Krasnoye Sormovo lays down lead sea/river cruise ship of Project 00840
- Zelenodolsk Plant to launch high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830
- Fisth survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 launched in Krasnoyarsk
- Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches lead catamaran of Project Kotlin
- Buoy tender of Project 3052, Aleksandr Oglobin, launched in Irkutsk
- Tanker Akademik Gubkin built by Zvezda leaves for sea trials
- USC estimates its need for investments by 2033 at about RUB 350 billion
- USC considers it reasonable to incorporate Ship Electric Engineering & Technology Institute
- Kostroma Shipyard holds keel-laying ceremony for two barges
Bunkering market
- “Bunker Market. Prices”: world trade revival, RF Ministry of Energy's forecast of LNG consumption increase