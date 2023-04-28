IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

  • Home
appointments, shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, bunkering, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations  


2023 April 28

18:06 EFIP, thinkport Vienna and SECI hold workshop on the realisation of hydrogen in inland ports
17:46 NYK announces delivery of the domestic coal carrier Shiranami
17:25 Southern river terminal opened in Moscow after reconstruction
17:16 ABS and Seatrium to collaborate on smart yard initiatives
16:46 PSA Marine completes the acquisition of 45% stake in Meyer’s Tugs in Panama
16:24 MOL to invest in and conclude business alliance agreement with MODEC
16:22 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down lead sea/river cruise ship of Project 00840
15:59 Potential investments into Butoma shipyard estimated at RUB 4 billion
15:14 MacGregor receives contract from Edda Wind to equip the 8th service vessel
14:47 GCMD completes study and readies stakeholders for first ship-to-ship pilot to transfer ammonia in Singapore
14:21 Volga-Baltic navigation season kicked off by cannon shot from the Naryshkin Bastion of the Peter and Paul Fortress
14:03 Valenciaport becomes the first port in the world to operate hydrogen-powered 4×4 trucks at its terminals
13:43 Port of Aberdeen investing £55 million to become UK’s first net zero port
13:23 GTT, TotalEnergies, LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas join forces to develop a large-scale LH2 carrier
13:03 Potential of Russian export to Thailand estimated at over $20 billion
12:40 Long-term ocean freight rates slump over 10% in April
12:16 APM Terminals MedPort Tangier commissions new equipment for ongoing expansion
11:56 Restrictions on ice navigation regime in Ust-Luga seaport waters amended by RF Transport Ministry’s order
11:22 RS confirms the status of Oboronlogistics as a shipping company
10:57 RUB 5.7 billion allocated to support ferry link between Kerch and Kavkaz ports
10:42 TECO 2030 starts manual production of fuel cell stacks
10:20 ADNOC L&S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal
09:58 Saint-Petersburg to host International Conference “Navy and Shipbuilding Nowadays” on June 22-23
09:51 China Classification Society surveyed 4 super-large capacity transformers for the offshore oilfield shore power application project
09:29 Zelenodolsk Plant to launch high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830

2023 April 27

18:25 Stockholm Norvik Port is officially inaugurated by HM The King and HRH The Crown Princess
17:53 Rosmorport to purchase 5 km of pulp line to improve efficiency of dredging at Volga-Caspian Canal
17:27 Rosmorport standard for information modeling in design of seaports infrastructure facilities approved
17:05 ABS and Mencast Marine sign MoU for additive manufacturing
16:46 TransContainer increased transportation of import cargo from India by 62%
16:25 Saipem and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sign agreement for post-combustion carbon capture
16:04 Euroseas announces a $19,000 per day three-year charter for its vessels
15:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 17, 2023
15:34 Fincantieri announces delivery of the newest cruise ship “Viking Saturn”
15:20 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard launches lead catamaran of Project Kotlin
15:04 DNV launches new joint industry project to tackle earthquake challenges for wind farms
14:41 Cargotec plans a separation of Kalmar and Hiab
14:19 Environmental safety of Rosterminalugol activities confirmed by over 50 samples taken in IQ’2023
14:13 DP World reports gross volume growth of 3.7% on a like-for-like in 1Q2023
13:55 FESCO fleet expanded with newly built container ship Moskva
13:27 Vympel Shipyard produced 15 hulls of МС001 series for Russia’s EMERCOM
12:41 Roxtec and Consilium Safety Group announce strategic partnership to enhance marine safety
12:16 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard launches diesel-electric submarine Mozhaisk of Project 636
11:54 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Wartsila and to collaborate on accelerating maritime decarbonisation and digitalisation
11:30 Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and eight classification societies sign Letter of Intent to collaborate on maritime digitalisation and decarbonisation
11:12 First batch of grain shipped from new dedicated terminal in Vysotsk
11:05 Five California seaports sign agreement on data system development
10:43 NextGen establishes world's largest diversified portfolio of permanent carbon dioxide removals
10:23 Shearwater GeoServices awarded 4D geophysical monitor survey in Cote d’Ivoire
10:19 Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW expected to total 119 million tonnes in 2023
09:58 A.P. Moller – Maersk welcomes green methanol vessel in Copenhagen this fall
09:28 Container transportation by western route of North-South ITC in IQ’23 surged 5 times — Russian Railways

2023 April 26

18:16 Fairplay Towage Group takes delivery of two Damen tugs and places order for three more
18:00 Project on construction of passenger terminal in Pionersky to be completed by the end of 2024— Zakhary Djioev
17:41 Stonepeak and Spirit Super complete acquisition of Australia’s GeelongPort
17:13 Port of Melbourne, Maersk, ANL, Svitzer, Stolthaven Terminals, HAMR Energy and ABEL Energy Green sign methanol MoU
17:06 Damen Marine Services takes delivery of first extra-shallow draught Damen Multi Cat 3313 SD
16:42 DNV joins Standards working group on methanol bunkering
16:33 Sovfracht to carry up to 40 thousand tonnes of cargo per month on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line