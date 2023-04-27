2023 April 27 12:41

Roxtec and Consilium Safety Group announce strategic partnership to enhance marine safety

Roxtec, the global leader in modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe transits, and Consilium Safety Group, a world-leading provider of fire and gas safety technologies, have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen their marine safety services, according to the company's release.



Through this new partnership, Roxtec and Consilium will help reinforce the safety agenda in the marine industry and increase the support to marine and offshore companies when it comes to passive and active fire protection.

As part of the cooperation, Consilium Safety Group will become a trusted service partner for Roxtec cable and pipe sealing solutions.

With a strong presence in the marine aftermarket, Consilium will add new services to its portfolio and offer inspection and services of Roxtec cable and pipe transits. Leveraging Consilium's well established service network, Roxtec will in its turn provide increased service and support to marine owners.

Roxtec is the global leader in modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe transits. The seals provide certified protection against multiple risks and make a difference in demanding industries and challenging projects worldwide. The Roxtec invention for flexibility, Multidiameter, is based on sealing modules with removable layers and ensures perfect tightness around cables and pipes of different sizes. Roxtec serves and supports customers in more than 80 markets with smart sealing solutions, digital tools and transit safety inspections.

Consilium Safety Group is a world-leading solution provider of fire and gas safety technologies for the marine, energy, transport and building sectors. By combining safety expertise with intelligent detection, the company contributes to protecting lives, values and the planet through technology. What started in 1912 is today an international company driven by innovation. Consilium Safety Group is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, has more than 55 offices, covering all time zones, and strives to be a great place to grow for all its 900 employees.