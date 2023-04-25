2023 April 25 17:36

Puerto Cortés handles its first LNG-powered ship

Operadora Portuaria Centroamericana (OPC), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) Honduran business unit that operates in Puerto Cortés, recently welcomed the inaugural call of Seaboard Blue – the first container vessel in the world to be converted from conventional diesel to liquified natural gas propulsion, according to the company's release.

Seaboard Blue docked at Honduras under the North and Central America service of Seaboard Marine, a premiere ocean transport company providing direct, regular service between North America, the Caribbean Basin, Central, and South America. The vessel was refitted in 2017 to run on LNG.