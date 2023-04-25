  • Home
  • News
  • Thuraya launches new firmware to reinforce the success of its leading flagship MarineStar solution
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 25 09:08

    Thuraya launches new firmware to reinforce the success of its leading flagship MarineStar solution

    Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobility arm of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Yahsat, has launched a new multi-language software for Thuraya MarineStar, its award-winning maritime voice, tracking and monitoring solution, according to the company's release.

    The new firmware, “MNB_2.0_ML” offers a range of enhanced features to boost productivity and optimise workflow on vessels and enhance compliance with international maritime regulations over a secure and reliable network.

    Since its launch in 2019, the best-in-class MarineStar has witnessed resounding and unparalleled success in international maritime markets, with more than 29,000 devices sold. Its popularity stems from its versatility. As an entry-level solution, it is built on the same successful voice platform that has sold more than one million Thuraya satellite voice devices. It enables tracking and monitoring, in addition to voice communications, hence vessel operators do not have to invest more into their tracking systems or a brand-new tracking application.

    MarineStar’s new 2.0 ML firmware upgrades the terminal’s geofencing and air programme capabilities, enhancing its tracking, monitoring, fish catch reporting and integration capabilities along with 7 languages in one software package. Additionally, it introduces a new reporting mechanism for fishing and port call status, which benefits vessel owners and maritime port authorities. The game-changing software enables analysis of fishing locations along with the duration of fishing activity. This feature reduces the risk of overfishing and ensures compliance with national and international regulations for sustainable fishing.

    Currently, the fishing industry contributes 1.5% of global GDP. The recent COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing international conflicts and weather variations due to climate change mean that there is a continuous need to equip the fishing community with highly responsive and affordable communication solutions that can adapt rapidly to changing circumstances. The inspiration for the new software was customers’ driving need for an adaptive platform to increase business efficiency and productivity without incurring unexpected charges.

    Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.
     
    Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises.

    Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO.

Другие новости по темам: innovations  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 25

12:14 Port of New Orleans sets new monthly record for cruise passengers
11:38 New CTV for Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm arrives in Japan
11:09 Chevron prepares tender for East Med drilling vessel
10:54 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2022 dividends
10:27 Hull works completed on non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton
10:09 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems"
09:53 Federally owned facilities of Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project put into operation
09:08 Thuraya launches new firmware to reinforce the success of its leading flagship MarineStar solution
08:11 Stockholm launches the world's first self-driving commercial passenger ferry

2023 April 24

18:07 IMO provides expertise in oil spill preparedness for a possible oil spill from the FSO SAFER
18:02 Murmansk Commercial Seaport to invest RUB 96 million in capital repair of its railways and crane track
17:47 Pilbara Ports Authority delivers a total monthly throughput of 62.1 million tonnes for March 2023
17:30 Sensing360 and Damen join forces on sensors for shipping
17:15 Norms for designing of ammonium nitrate terminals amended in Russia
17:01 Stockholm launches the world's first self-driving commercial passenger ferry - entirely powered by electricity
16:30 Classification of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping to cover sea coastal ships
16:14 Maran Dry’s first LNG-fueled Newcastlemaxes delivered with DNV Class
15:22 The Hydrogen Terminal Tractor of the H2PORTS project disembarks at the Port of Valencia
14:56 USC estimates its need for investments by 2033 at about RUB 350 billion
14:23 Marlink signs strategic partnership with NORMA Cyber to further enhance cyber protection of maritime industry
14:12 USC considers it reasonable to incorporate Ship Electric Engineering & Technology Institute
13:21 Ken Energy signs a letter of intent with the Coastal Sustainability Alliance to purchase fully-electric supply boats from PaxOcean
12:30 Singapore, Los Angeles, and Long Beach ports ink agreement on green and digital shipping corridor
12:14 FueLNG announces addition of LNG bunker vessel FueLNG Venosa
12:00 Kostroma Shipyard holds keel-laying ceremony for two barges
11:45 Port of Baku handled 1.5 million tonnes in 1Q’23, up 25% YoY
11:42 Port of Rotterdam volumes down 1.5% to 111.7 million tonnes in first quarter of 2023
11:22 Berge Bulk and ABS join forces to retrofit bulk carrier with methanol power
10:48 Port of Oakland posts results for March 2023
10:24 Port of Gothenburg posts Q1 fright volumes
10:19 Dalreftrans counts on increase of seafood exports to 12 thousand TEU in 2023
09:41 ABS launches industry first Green Shipping Corridors modeling and simulation service
09:14 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 3M’2023 climbed by 6.2% YoY to 3.85 million tonnes

2023 April 23

14:26 ONE announces port rotation change on PHX2 Service
13:22 MSC Seashore cruise ship makes its first call at the Port of Valencia
12:38 NQBP to begin maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa.
11:06 MSC to share insights on digitalization at SMW 2023
09:51 GTT posts EUR80 million Q1 revenue, up 17.2% Y/Y

2023 April 22

14:27 First accredited low-carbon ammonia shipment for power generation dispatched from Saudi Arabia to Japan
13:17 The transhipment of goods in North Sea Port drops for the first time in 2 years – 2023 first quarter figures
11:53 Cyan Renewables selects Ulstein FFIV design
10:42 MPA statement in response to ITF's media release on plight of crew on board YANGTZE HARMONY

2023 April 21

18:11 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:49 Roberts Bank Terminal 2 receives approval from the Government of Canada
17:04 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 3M'2023 rose by 9.2% YoY
16:42 Valenciaport posts results for March 2023
16:18 Excelerate Energy completes purchase of FSRU Sequoia
16:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 16, 2023
15:57 Port of Singapore throughput in 3M’2023 fell by 1.6% YoY to 143.6 million tonnes
15:56 Cosco Shipping promotes green intelligent development of new international land-sea trade corridor
15:31 RINA releases new advanced Carbon Intensity Indicator Calculator and Simulator
14:48 Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to establish single logistics operator on eastern route of North-South ITC
14:25 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems for Ships
14:06 Zvezdochka shares valuated for introduction into authorised capital of USC
13:24 FESCO and Unico Logistics to look into prospects of intermodal transportation between S. Korea and Russia
13:02 Denmark lifts sailing restrictions near Nord Stream pipeline leaks - Reuters
12:43 EBU and ESC call upon EC to guarantee the free movement of goods after the long-lasting strikes in France
12:17 Eureka, Crowley celebrate new office to advance renewable energy in California
12:09 USCG rescues 3 boaters after vessel collision near Bay St. Louis
11:58 RF Government issued draft order on introduction of amendments into NSR navigation rules for foreign vessels