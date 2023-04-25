2023 April 25 09:08

Thuraya launches new firmware to reinforce the success of its leading flagship MarineStar solution

Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobility arm of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Yahsat, has launched a new multi-language software for Thuraya MarineStar, its award-winning maritime voice, tracking and monitoring solution, according to the company's release.

The new firmware, “MNB_2.0_ML” offers a range of enhanced features to boost productivity and optimise workflow on vessels and enhance compliance with international maritime regulations over a secure and reliable network.

Since its launch in 2019, the best-in-class MarineStar has witnessed resounding and unparalleled success in international maritime markets, with more than 29,000 devices sold. Its popularity stems from its versatility. As an entry-level solution, it is built on the same successful voice platform that has sold more than one million Thuraya satellite voice devices. It enables tracking and monitoring, in addition to voice communications, hence vessel operators do not have to invest more into their tracking systems or a brand-new tracking application.

MarineStar’s new 2.0 ML firmware upgrades the terminal’s geofencing and air programme capabilities, enhancing its tracking, monitoring, fish catch reporting and integration capabilities along with 7 languages in one software package. Additionally, it introduces a new reporting mechanism for fishing and port call status, which benefits vessel owners and maritime port authorities. The game-changing software enables analysis of fishing locations along with the duration of fishing activity. This feature reduces the risk of overfishing and ensures compliance with national and international regulations for sustainable fishing.

Currently, the fishing industry contributes 1.5% of global GDP. The recent COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing international conflicts and weather variations due to climate change mean that there is a continuous need to equip the fishing community with highly responsive and affordable communication solutions that can adapt rapidly to changing circumstances. The inspiration for the new software was customers’ driving need for an adaptive platform to increase business efficiency and productivity without incurring unexpected charges.

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.



Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises.

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO.