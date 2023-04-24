2023 April 24 14:23

Marlink signs strategic partnership with NORMA Cyber to further enhance cyber protection of maritime industry

Marlink, the smart network and ICT solutions company, has signed a strategic agreement with NORMA Cyber to strengthen the cyber security intelligence and resilience of its maritime customer base, according to the company's release.

The Norwegian Maritime Cyber Resilience Centre (NORMA Cyber) is a joint venture between risk insurance provider Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib (DNK) and the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association. NORMA Cyber provides centralised cyber security services to Norwegian shipowners and other entities and aims to be the leading hub for operational cyber security efforts within the national maritime sector. NORMA Cyber’s member base consists of 420 Norwegian shipowners and operators controlling 3,400 vessels, drilling rigs and other mobile units.

Marlink is the first vendor of its type to partner with NORMA to provide a complementary service towards their mutual customer base.

Combining the NORMA Cyber knowledge hub with its own cyber security portfolio, Marlink can offer an additional layer of cyber expertise designed to government graded specifications. Marlink’s suite of cyber solutions is designed to offer protection across multiple threat vectors. Its Endpoint Security solution blocks unauthorised data from entering onboard ship systems, enabling users to send and receive only approved data for each network component.

Its Unified Threat Management (UTM) service provides policies and rules at a network level segregating traffic and using advanced firewall settings to protect communications channels across a combination of networks, securing crew and business traffic.

Marlink CyberGuard Threat Detection, already installed onboard more than 1,000 vessels globally, enables ship operators to ramp up their analysis and response to cyber threats and ensures compliance with latest regulations and quality systems.

Marlink provides Smart Network Solutions, connecting people and assets around the globe and across all markets where conventional connectivity cannot reach or is not available. Marlink’s Intelligent Hybrid Network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.

The Marlink Smart Edge, an integrated service delivery platform, orchestrates and optimises all network elements and applications, from data handling and IT to application-based routing (SD Wan), cloud and Digital Solutions, including remote data and IT, cyber security as well as IoT/OT solutions.

This provides customers with full ‘Peace of Mind’ that their chosen network solution is fully optimised, integrated and has the security required to operate more profitably and sustainably, increasing their efficiency and safety through operational optimisation, tracking and routing, monitoring and reporting.

Marlink’s Smart Network Solutions are provided as Managed Services meeting the highest quality standards and service level agreements. The company proactively monitors and supports network solutions, providing alerts, reporting and insights on performance and usage of connectivity, systems, and applications as well as advice and consultancy on how to further optimise customer networks.



