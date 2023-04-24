2023 April 24 13:21

Ken Energy signs a letter of intent with the Coastal Sustainability Alliance to purchase fully-electric supply boats from PaxOcean

Green energy solutions firm Ken Energy has signed a letter of intent with the Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA) to purchase fully-electric supply (e-supply) boats from leading offshore marine engineering company, PaxOcean. The e-supply boats will be one of the first zero-emissions electric vessels to operate in the region and amongst the first to be designed, built and deployed in Singapore.



PaxOcean has designed and engineered the first-generation e-supply boat PXO-EXL-1, which will play an integral role in supporting coastal ships' supply deliveries with improved energy and operational efficiencies. The e-supply vessel has received in-principle approval from the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), Bureau Veritas Marine, and Registro Italiano Navale (RINA).



Additionally, PaxOcean and CSA member Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine Singapore (TCOMS) are collaborating to create digital twins of the electric vessels, thus enabling optimal operational performance while considering the various metocean conditions in which the ship will operate.



The PXO e-supply vessels are expected to operate in tandem with the charging electric infrastructure network made available in partnership with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Jurong Port. This deployment is ahead of MPA’s directive that all new harbour crafts must be fully electric, capable of using B100 biofuel or compatible with net-zero fuels by 2030.



Besides the commercial sale of the PXO e-vessels, CSA is also working on a demand consolidation system with major ship owners and managers to increase operational and cost efficiencies. This will be achieved through optimised routing and utilisation of return vessels, thus reducing voyage costs.



In line with CSA's objectives to strengthen the competitiveness of SMEs in Singapore and uplift the maritime industry's value chain, over 70% of the e-supply boat components are sourced from local SMEs. This will generate business opportunities for at least seven SMEs, resulting in a more resilient maritime business ecosystem.



CSA is spearheaded by Kuok Maritime, comprising PaxOcean Holdings Pte Ltd (PaxOcean), Pacific Carriers Limited (PCL) and POSH (PACC Offshore Services Holdings). The CSA members include Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), GenPlus, Jurong Port Singapore, Sea Forrest, Technology Centre for Offshore and Marine, Singapore (TCOMS), and TES. The Alliance aims to build the next-generation of Singapore’s maritime ecosystem and accelerate the decarbonisation, electrification and advancement in energy-efficient logistics and engineering solutions by 2030.