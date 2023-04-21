IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Results of Russian ports in 1Q’23: infographics and analytics
- Amendments into Law on Seaports are aimed at ensuring favorable environmental conditions — Victor Deryabkin
- Major works on maintenance of Volga-Baltic locks are completed
- Standards for underwater engineering works need improvement
- Belarus to redirect about 7 million tonnes of its cargo to the ports of Saint-Petersburg
- SEZ Lotos expects port Olya to handle 20 million tonnes of cargo transported by Trans-Caspian route in 3-4 years
- Global ports and Eurochem agree on fertilizers handling in bulk containers through Big Port of St. Petersburg
- Rosmorport deploys tenth dredger to ensure uninterrupted work on Volga-Caspian Canal
- OTEKO introduces new system for monitoring of rolling stock movement in Taman seapor
- Shiploading machine with performance of up to 3 thousand tonnes per hour to be installed in port Yenisey
- Vostochny Port to double transportation of containers on gondola cars this year
- Commercial Seaport of Nakhodka upgraded its fleet of port equipment
- Main reconstruction works start in the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
- Oversize components of the future coal conveyor delivered to port Shakhtersk
Shipping and logistics
- National standard for designing ice situation control systems to be established in Russia
- Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to establish single logistics operator on eastern route of North-South ITC
- FESCO and Unico Logistics to look into prospects of intermodal transportation between S. Korea and Russia
- Russia and China to develop trans-border intermodal transportation
- Three sea/river dry cargo carriers of Omsky type underwent modernization according to MEC SPb project
- FESCO and SAKSHAM to organize direct services between Indian and Russian ports
- FESCO plans to put 5-6 ships on Deep Sea route from China by the end of 2023 – Andrey Severilov
- Ruscon together with China’s SWIFT to develop multimodal transportation to China
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- The Northern Sea Route and the Arctic ports are increasingly important due to restrictions imposed on Russian ships in foreign waters and also due to the shortage of port infrastructure in the Far East and Southern basins. However, the creation of the Arctic transport fleet faces a number of challenges with the maintenance among them.
- Design bureau Stapel has develop design documentation for non-self-propelled barge of project RDB 01.05М1.
- Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard and RUMO to cooperate in supply of power units for shipbuilding
- SC Zvezda to supply high-quality insulation elements for cargo tanks of gas carriers
- Formation of premisis on crab catcher of Project CCa5712LS, Sergey Prikhodko, to be completed by May 2023
- Start-up and commissioning works on R/V Akademik Nikolay Strakhov completed
- Freight and passenger ferry of Project CNF11CPD, Aleksandr Deyev, completed sea trials in Vladivostok
- Kostroma Plant of Marine Equipment laid down oil spill recovery vessel for the environmental fleet of Saint-Petersburg
Bunkering
- “Bunker Market. Prices”: growth of global bunker market and technologies of consumption reduction
- Annual LNG consumption by water transport can surge 7-fold to 2 billion cbm by 2030 – RF Energy Ministry
Appointments
Andrey Veselov appointed as General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard