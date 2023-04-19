2023 April 19 11:01

HAROPA PORT launches a new Port Community System in Rouen

HAROPA PORT continues to innovate by developing a new Port Community System (PCS). Called DrakHAR, this solution will increase interoperability with Le Havre and the players in the two port areas, according to the company's release.

The first stage of the project began on February 1st, 2023 with the launch of the ECOPORT module dedicated to the collection and management of ship waste. It allow a common IT solution on the Seine axis.

In a few weeks' time, port dues will also be connected; the management of stopovers will be harmonized next October.

Thanks to this solution, HAROPA PORT is anticipating the EU directive n°2019/1239. From January 1st, 2024, worldwide’s ports will have to operate a maritime single windows.

Developed in-house, the maritime and port Single Window is taking place within HAROPA PORT.