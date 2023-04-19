2023 April 19 09:27

Marco Polo Marine to collaborate with Amogy to develop zero-emission solutions for its offshore wind fleet

SGX-listed Marco Polo Marine Ltd., a regional integrated marine logistics company actively involved in the offshore wind sector, together with Amogy Inc., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to the company's release.

Under the terms of their MOU, Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power system would also be installed on Marco Polo Marine’s existing or newly built wind vessels, allowing them to operate with zero emissions. The collaboration dovetails with Marco Polo Marine’s efforts to decarbonise the shipping sector and reduce the carbon footprint of offshore wind farms through the adoption of more sustainable and green practices. The partnership will also allow Amogy to fine-tune its ammonia-to-power solution in order to more effectively support the specific types of wind vessels (including, but not limited to, CSOVs and SOVs).

Wind vessels like CSOVs and SOVs etc. are important support vessels in the offshore wind industry, and the adoption of ammonia power would see a significant decrease in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions from such vessels.

Amogy offers ammonia-based, emission-free, high energy-density power solutions to decarbonize transportation for a sustainable future. Founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni with a shared vision, Amogy aims to enable the decarbonisation of the heavy-duty transportation sector, accelerating the global journey towards Net Zero 2050. The company’s investors include Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK, Saudi Aramco and DCVC. To date, Amogy’s scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system has been demonstrated with success in a drone, heavy-duty tractor, and semi-truck.

Marco Polo Marine Ltd is a regional integrated marine logistics company which principally engages in shipping and shipyard operations. The Group’s shipping business relates to the chartering of Offshore Supply Vessels (“OSVs”) for deployment in the regional waters, including the Gulf of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan, as well as the chartering of tug boats and barges to customers, especially those which are engaged in the mining, commodities, construction, infrastructure and land reclamation industries. The Group’s shipyard business relates to ship building as well as the provision of ship maintenance, repair, outfitting and conversion services, which are carried out through its shipyard located in Batam, Indonesia.