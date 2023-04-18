2023 April 18 18:00

TransContainer and Delovye Linii will jointly develop international container transportation segment

Image source: TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer (a part of Delo Group) and Delovye Linii Group agreed to jointly develop international container transportation, according to Delo Group.

The corresponding memorandum was signed by Valery Veremeev, First Vice-President of TransContainer and Farid Madani, Director General of Delovye Linii on April 18, during the international exhibition TransRussia 2023.

According to the agreement, the parties plan to improve multimodal logistic chains given the growth of cargo turnover in foreign directions.

"The consolidation of TransContainer and Delovye Linii assets into a single transportation solution will make it possible to offer customers a convenient door-to-door container service. Given the growing demand for international destinations, multimodality will be an important advantage when choosing how to transport cargo," said Valery Veremeev.

"New trends in logistics require us to make serious and timely decisions. Today we make another big step for the development of international multimodal transportation by combining the efforts and potential of the two leading companies in the industry. Our joint work will provide new business opportunities for Russian organizations and significantly improve the availability and quality of transportation services in various international directions," said Farid Madani.