2023 April 18 18:34

Ruscon together with China’s SWIFT to develop multimodal transportation to China

Multimodal transport operator Ruscon (part of Delo Group) has signed an agreement with the Chinese transport and logistics company SWIFT, according to Delo Group.

The document was signed by Sergey Berezkin, Head of Ruscon, and Wang Jin You, President of SWIFT, at the 27th international exhibition of transport and logistics services, warehouse equipment and technology TransRussia.

The agreement provides for cooperation in the provision of transport and logistics services by all modes of transport and joint use of container equipment. Besides, the partners intend to provide agency services and carry out cargo transportation both by different kinds of transport and in multimodal service as well as to manage representative offices.

Commenting on the agreement, Sergey Berezkin said: "Ruscon has a wide partner network all over the world, offering flexible and efficient solutions for the transportation of different kinds of cargo, both in domestic and international traffic. The partnership with SWIFT will allow the parties to expand the list of routes and offer customers more opportunities in transport communication between Russia and China.