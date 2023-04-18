2023 April 18 16:09

Andrey Buzinov, First Deputy General Director of USC, appointed as Acting General Director of Baltiysky Zavod

Andrey Buzinov, First Deputy General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC (USC) has been appointed as Acting General Director of Baltiysky Zavod JSC (a company of USC). The decision was made by the Board of Directors on 17 April 2023, says press center of USC.

From November 2013, Baltiysky Zavod had been headed by Aleksey Kadilov.

Andrey Buzinov was born in 1980 in Belgorod. He graduated from Saint-Petersburg State Engineering and Economic University with a diploma in Economics and Business Administration (machine building industry). PhD in Economics.

His career began in 2004. After holding various position at different companies in Saint-Petersburg including Production Director at Baltiysky Zavod, Andrey Buzinov moved to Moscow in 2013. He held a post of Director for Shipbuilding and General Machinery at Atomenergomash, from 2017 – at USC.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipyard employs more than 6,000 people.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.