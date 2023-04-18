2023 April 18 11:46

Andrey Veselov appointed as General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard

The appointment order is signed on 18 April 2023

Andrey Veselov has been appointed as General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (a joint stock company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC). The decision was made at the BoD meeting of the company with the appointment order signed today, 18 April 2023, says the company’s press center.

Andrey Veselov was born on 13 September 1970 in Leningrad. In 1993, he graduated from the Leningrad Shipbuilding Institute with a diploma in Ship Equipment and a qualification of machine engineer. Andrey Veselov held the following positions at Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard: constructor, senior constructor, Deputy to Chief Constructor of Surface Ships; Deputy Chief Engineer; Deputy General Director for Military-Technical Cooperation; Chief Engineer.

Aleksandr Buzakov who had held the position of Admiralteiskie Verfi General Director from 2012 passed away on 24 December 2022.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy and a series of arge shipping trawlers are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 7,600 employees.