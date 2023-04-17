2023 April 17 10:46

KTZ and Shandong Port Group agreed to jointly develop container services and digital products

NC KTZ JSC and China's largest port operator Shandong Port Group (SPG) will jointly develop multimodal container services and digital products under the signed Memorandum of Cooperation, says KTZ.

The document provides for cooperation in the development of digital transport and logistics services, port and terminal services, as well as the development of maritime transport, including the maritime link in the Caspian and Black Seas.

In addition, the parties will explore the possibility of sharing routes via Kazakhstan, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route to create regular container services.

During the meeting, the participants were presented with the concept of the project - a trade and logistics hub in the Almaty agglomeration, which will connect the trade logistics of China, Central Asia, the Caucasus, the EAEU and the Middle East.

The export of cargo in containers through the KTZ network increased by 30% last year.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, Shandong Port Group (SPG) and Delo Group signed a memorandum of cooperation in container transportation and other areas of logistics and transport in March 2023. The companies also agreed to establish a joint venture (JV) to implement transport and logistics projects in Russia and China.

The Shandong Port Group was established in August 2019 by merging the main ports of Shandong Province: Qingdao, Rizhao, Yantai and the Bohai Bay Port Group. At the end of 2022, the throughput capacity of the group’s terminals reached 1.6 billion tons of cargo, and container transshipment capacity exceeded 37 million TEU. The headquarters is located in Qingdao, the number of employees of the group exceeds 60 thousand people.