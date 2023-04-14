IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 1Q’2023 rose by 10% YoY to 220.2 million tonnes
- Eco-laboratories have analyzed 98 samples of water in the zone of Vostochny Port activities in 1Q’2023
- Yury Trutnev gave instructions to specify the development of Arkhangelsk transport hub
- Three more dredgers to join the fleet operating on Volga-Caspian Canal soon
- Construction of Coalstar terminals in Primorye included in territorial planning scheme of RF Transport
- A special dredger will be purchased for permanent operation in Makhachkala seaport
Shipping and logistics
- In the first quarter of 2023, cargo traffic on the North-South corridor doubled to 2.3 million tonnes. However, numerous problems hinder the development of this route and force the market players look at underloaded terminals of the Baltic basin.
- Introduction of digital services on Northern Sea Route to result in development of routes for each ship per each mile
- Capacity of FESCO’s line connecting Russia and Vietnam increased by 44% with third vessel put on FVDL
- At least 45 new container ships needed for North-South ITC — USC
- FESCO’s fleet expanded with container ship of 704 TEU
- Shipping company Don with authorised capital of RUB 105 million to be established in the Rostov Region
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- About 150 cargo ships to be built in Russia by 2027 — Denis Manturov
- Atomenergomash and Krylov State Research Center start preparing specifications for development of gas carrier of Project 10070М
- Parallel import does not cover the need for ship repair components — market players
- Zero VAT law for ship repair companies requires reduction of investment programme – market players
- Assembling of new dredger built by Tsymlyansky plant nears completion
- Construction of additional docks for ship repair is needed in Arkhangelsk Region
- Zvezdochka aims at import independence in production of propulsion complexes
- Aleksandr Deyev ferry of Project CNF11CPD leaves delivery base in Vladivostok for final test
- Auction to sell Ust-Donetsk Ship Repair Plant in Rostov Region declared void
- Samara based Nefteflot to complete the series of survey ships in 2023
- Superstructure of ice-resistant platform for the Kamennomysskoye Morye field placed on the slipway of Astrakhan shipyard
Bunkering market
- Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 1Q’2023 fell by 24% YoY
Appointments
- Yevgeny Dmitrakov takes the helm of Port Vanino again
- Peotr Savchuk steps down as Deputy Head of Russian Federal Fisheries Agency