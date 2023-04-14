2023 April 14 12:29

Super trawler Mekhanik Maslak completed transition from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok

Image source: Russian Fishery Company

The second large factory freezer trawler of Project СТ-192, Mekhanik Maslak, built by Saint-Petersburg based Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation for Russian Fishery Company LLC, has completed the transition from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok by the Southern route, according to the publication of Russian Fishery Company in its website.

According to the statement, the ship will leave for the fishing tests on Friday evening, April 14.

The large factory freezer trawler, the second ship in the series being built for Russian Fishery Company LLC.

The super trawler Mekhanik Maslak is the second ship in the series of ten vessels being built at Admiralty Shipyards for RFС. This project is performed under the government-engineered program for national fishing fleet renovation aimed at upgrading the efficiency of developing valuable national biological resources.

Admiralteiskie Verfi continue the construction of the third and the fourth trawlers in the series, the Mekhanik Sizov and the Kapitan Martynov, respectively.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,000 persons. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers.

RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants.