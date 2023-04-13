2023 April 13 17:55

Yevgeny Dmitrakov takes the helm of Port Vanino again

The position of General Director was previously held by Vladimir Rogov

The Board of Directors of Vanino Commercial Seaport JSC (Khabarovsk Territory) has terminated the powers of General Director Vladimir Rogov and appointed Yevgeny Dmitrakov from 4 April 2023 for a period of one year, according to the statement of the stevedoring company.

Vladimir Rogov replaced Yevgeny Dmitrakov as the company General Director on 1 June 2021.

The company has also published the independent audit report regarding the financial results of Port Vanino for 2022. RAS net profit of the company decreased by 1.9%, year-on-year, to RUB 2.48 billion, revenue rose by 12.3% to RUB 5.16 billion.

Commercial Sea Port of Vanino JSC (Port Vanino) is a stevedoring company operating in the port of Vanino (Khabarovsk Territory). Apart from multifunctional berths it has a number of specialized terminals including ferry, container and alumina ones as well as port fleet for mooring operations, transportation of passengers and supply of vessels with water.