2023 April 13 18:07

EST-Floattech launches newly developed modular battery management system

Dutch maritime ESS provider EST-Floattech has officially launched its newly developed modular battery management system: the Octopus platform, consisting of both modules and string controllers and all accompanying software and safety precautions, according to the company's release. The entire system was developed in-house. The Octopus Series already offers two battery types with more underway and is DNV type-approved.



The new system is suitable for virtually any on-board purpose; from propulsion (full-electric, hydrogen-electric, diesel-electric etc.) to peak shaving, auxiliary power and more.

Thanks to its enhanced technical and safety features, the scope of this battery system extends to all maritime (niche)markets, e.g. ferries, aquaculture power supply, container ships, inland shipping tankers, motor and sailing yachts, workboats, crew suppliers, offshore wind support vessels, naval vessels, dredgers and many more.





