Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-March 2023 fell by 10.8%

In January-March 2023, container throughput of Turkish ports totaled 2.8 million TEU, down 10.8% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In March, the ports of Turkey handled 1 million TEU, down 5.8%, year-on-year, including 37.6 thousand TEU shipped to Egypt, 33.4 thousand TEU – to Greece, 33,1 thousand TEU – to Saudi Arabia, 28.9 thousand TEU – to Israel and 25.7 thousand TEU – to Morocco. In the segment of container import – the key countries are Greece – 60 thousand TEU, Israel – 44 thousand TEU, Egypt – 38.1 thousand TEU, Russia - 24 thousand TEU and Italy – 21 thousand TEU.

In March, the port of Ambarli handled 275 thousand TEU, Kocaeli - 172 thousand TEU, Mersin - 163 thousand TEU, Aliaga - 135 thousand TEU, Tekirdag - 127 thousand TEU.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, throughput of Turkish ports in January-March 2023 totaled 135.3 million tonnes, down 7.5% YoY.